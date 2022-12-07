These Are the Best Holiday Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

When it comes to shopping for the stylish and sartorially-inclined, one of the best places to do it is Nordstrom — especially now, because you can save up to 60 percent on a huge range of goods during the retailer's holiday sale. Save on Nordstrom's best products, including home goods, men's essentials, designer clothing and must-have every day sneakers.

Since there are so many things on sale, we decided to dig through and pick out some of our favorite items to save you some time. This is one of the retailer's biggest deals of the year, so don't hesitate and be sure to shop as soon as you can — things are bound to sell out.

SAVE NOW