These Incredible Japanese-Made Chinos Are Now $25 Off

From NYC's Blue In Green.

By John Zientek
blue in green soho
Blue in Green

Founded in 2006, Blue In Green is known for selling some of the best Japanese-made men’s clothing in NYC. The small Soho shop stocks brands like Chamula, Kapital, Oni Denim, Samurai Jeans, Studio D’Artisan and Sugar Cane, among other notable international labels. While offerings of these brands come with a premium price, they’re immediately justifiable to denim aficionados and style lovers. But for the best value in the shop, turn to Blue In Green’s house label which offers tees, shorts, jeans and chinos.

The brand’s chinos, made in Japan for Blue In Green by one of the store’s favorite denim labels, are some of the best chinos available. The slim everyday style is designed to blend the durability of a work chino with a modern slim silhouette. Made from mercerized cotton, these chinos have a soft sheen and are preshrunk. They feature a zipper fly, back welt pockets, front hand pockets and a coin pocket. They’re available in size 28 to 38 and come in olive, navy and beige.

The craftsmanship and materials are top-tier and completely justify the style’s $175 price — just shy of $200, they’re actually a great value, all things considered. But now, these pants are $25 off. So if you’re looking for an incredible pair of Japanese-made chinos, don’t sleep on these — they’ll be gone before you know it.

1 BiG02Z Original Slim Chino Trouser - Olive
Blue in Green
Blue In Green blueingreensoho.com
$150.00
Save Now
2 BiG02Z Original Slim Chino Trouser - Navy
Blue in Green
Blue In Green blueingreensoho.com
$150.00
Save Now
3 BiG02Z Original Slim Chino Trouser - Beige
Blue in Green
Blue In Green blueingreensoho.com
$150.00
Save Now
