Don't Wait: Todd Snyder's Greatest Sweats Are on Sale

From sweatpants to hoodies and more.

By Gerald Ortiz
tiger sweatshirt
Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder has played a major role in shaping the fashion landscape. Stints at Ralph Lauren, J.Crew and Gap pushed Snyder's designs front and center, giving us the modern Americana style we know today. You see it on the guy wearing his Red Wing boots with a button-up shirt or his Barbour jacket over a suit. But aside from the mingling of workwear and tailoring, he's effortlessly injected vintage-inspired sportswear into the same closet. His long-standing relationship with Champion has churned out sweatshirts, hoodies and sweatpants which have upped the standard which Champion had first set over a century ago. And now it's on sale.

You'll find upgraded jersey and loopback terry fabrics that are both dense and incredibly comfortable. Plus, their top-notch construction recalls vintage details while also fitting a modern silhouette. They're some of the best sweats on the market and have been for years. If you're looking for an end-all set of sweats, you can't find much better, especially at a deal like this.

Champion Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder
$148 $99 (33% OFF)

Champion Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie
Todd Snyder
$158 $99 (37% OFF)

Champion Utility Cargo Sweatpant
Todd Snyder
$168 $129 (23% OFF)

Champion Reverse French Terry Warm Up Short
Todd Snyder
$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Champion Tiger Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder
$198 $74 (62% OFF)

