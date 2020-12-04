Most of Breville’s Espresso Machines Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Pulling shots at home is still more difficult than firing up your trusty Mr. Coffee, but Breville offers barista-level espresso to the masses with its excellent range of machines. Its innovative machines bring the tradition of espresso making home, giving you the chance to make that cafe-worthy latte from the comfort of your kitchen. They have an option for everyone, whether you're simply looking to replace your Keurig or you're an experienced barista who doesn't want to break the bank for a machine you'd see at your local shop.

Right now, some of Breville's best picks are $100 off at Amazon, including their Barista Pro, which has never been on sale before, and the Barista Express, one of the best machines you can get.