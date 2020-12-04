Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
3
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
4
Read This Before You Buy a MagSafe Charger
5
The Best Dive Watches Under $500

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Most of Breville’s Espresso Machines Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

These espresso machines are a perfect entry into pulling shots at home.

breville oracle touch espresso machine gear patrol feature v2
Breville

Pulling shots at home is still more difficult than firing up your trusty Mr. Coffee, but Breville offers barista-level espresso to the masses with its excellent range of machines. Its innovative machines bring the tradition of espresso making home, giving you the chance to make that cafe-worthy latte from the comfort of your kitchen. They have an option for everyone, whether you're simply looking to replace your Keurig or you're an experienced barista who doesn't want to break the bank for a machine you'd see at your local shop.

Right now, some of Breville's best picks are $100 off at Amazon, including their Barista Pro, which has never been on sale before, and the Barista Express, one of the best machines you can get.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Breville Duo-Temp Pro
Amazon
Breville amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$450 $350 ($100 off)

This humble machine has a small footprint and pulls consistent, clean shots. 

Breville Barista Express
Amazon
Breville amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$700 $600 ($100 off)

Breville's most popular machine gives you all the tools to make any espresso drink you can think of. 

Breville Barista Pro
Amazon
Breville amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$800 $700 ($100 off)

An intuitive interface, precision timing and a next level heating system make this worth the extra cost. 

Breville Barista Touch
Amazon
Breville amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$996 $900 ($96 off)

Get all the benefits of the Barista Express with the addition of a clever touch screen that remembers your order. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
32 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
REI's Biggest Sale of the Year Is About to End
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Coveted Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Is on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
35 Cyber Week Sales Expiring Soon
The Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums for Cyber Week
Nike's OG Killshot Sneakers are Finally on Sale
Don't Miss These Cyber Week Deals at Bonobos
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Staub's Cast Iron Cookware Is Deeply Discounted