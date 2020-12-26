Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Huckberry's End of Year Sale Is a Great Excuse for a Post-Christmas Gift
Huckberry has dropped prices on some of our favorites — just in time to spend your holiday cash.
Huckberry is somehow always delivering unique pieces on sale. Unlike most retailers that drop prices on the same things over and over, each promotion Huckberry runs features new gear you couldn't get on sale last time. This leads to tons of opportunities to score a new deal. The retailer has just started its End of Year Sale, with markdowns on winter jackets, home goods, boots, everyday staples, and much more. We rounded up 10 of our favorites from the sale, making it easy to spend that holiday cash you got from your grandparents.
$130 $97 ($33 off)
These pants always sell out quickly, so we're surprised to see them make it to the sale section. Act now if you want to snag some of the most popular climbing pants around.
$26 $19 ($7 off)
Winter means time spent indoors, so a puzzle is certain to come in handy. Areaware's Gradient Puzzle double dips as a challenging puzzle and a good-looking piece to keep on the shelf until you're ready to go.
$280 $210 ($70 off)
Rancourt brings decades of experience to its footwear and makes each pair by hand in Maine. This moc-toe chukka pays homage to Acadia National Park, utilizing one of Rancourt's most iconic silhouettes.
$188 $132 ($56 off)
80g fill down, a DWR coating and four-way stretch make this popover a go-to for a day on the mountain or a daily commute.
$60 $39 ($21 off)
Blunt has redesigned the modern umbrella to stand up to the extreme weather of its native New Zealand. Wind-shearing shape and a radial tensioning system mean this umbrella will not flip up or fly away.
$128 $102 ($26 off)
Flint and Tinder strive to make quality wardrobe staples that work for anyone. The All-American jean is no exception. Taking a classic wash and adding in a bit of stretch, this pair of jeans is the fit to be your daily driver.
$275 $206 ($69 off)
We love good kitchenware at GP and this roaster ticks all of the boxes for us — pre-seasoning, premium carbon steel, and multiple handles for easy repositioning.
$32 $22 ($10 off)
This corduroy cap adds a cool-weather flair to an otherwise simple silhouette.
$750 $563 ($187 off)
Venice Beach-based Holden blends impeccable taste with strong outdoor sensibilities to create some of the best gear out there for the style-conscious guy.
$64 $42 ($22 off)
One of Janji's first offerings, these are an ideal all-around short, with multiple pockets for nutrition, keys, or your phone. You can also feel good about buying from Janji because 2% of every sale supports clean water projects.