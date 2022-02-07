Today's Top Stories
15 Things to Save on During Huckberry's Massive Winter Sale

Tons of apparel, housewares, EDC gear and so much more is up to 50% off right now.

flint and tinder flannel lined waxed trucker jacket
Huckberry

Jacket? Check. Pants? Check. Boots? Check. House shoes and throw blanket that you never thought you'd need? Check. If you're looking to outfit yourself and your home from top to bottom, look no further than Huckberry. The retailer is one of our favorite places to shop for anything and everything we need, especially when it has a sale going — which rarely happens.

As of this morning, Huckberry has launched its Winter Sale, dropping prices by as much as 50 percent on a ton of its best products, from ultra-comfy fleece joggers for post-workout recovery to a timeless and tough waxed jacket that will keep you cozy while you conquer the great outdoors. Either way, Huckberry's sale has what you need to equip adventures as close as your couch and as far as the other side of the world (once it is safe, of course). The sale ends February 13, so you'll want to tackle these deals while you can.

Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder
SAVE NOW

$298 $224 (25% OFF)

Timeless, tough, reliable and it'll only get better with age — this jacket has it all.

The Outdoor Slipper Boot Recycled
Greys
SAVE NOW

$118 $94 (20% OFF)

As cozy at home as they are around the campfire, these slippers are a must-have for relaxing anywhere and everywhere.

Superfleece Trackpant
Relwen
SAVE NOW

$198 $129 (35% OFF)

Who says comfort and style can't go hand in hand? Not these joggers, that's for sure.

American Mountains Rocks Glass Set
Whiskey Peaks
SAVE NOW

$65 $48 (26% OFF)

Toast to adventure with these unique rocks glasses — perfect for a tipple or two.

Astorflex Bootflex
Astorflex
SAVE NOW

$215 $161 (25% OFF)

Every man needs a solid pair of dress-ready boots in their rotation. These ones are perfect for many an occasion.

Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Take a portable campfire and set the mood anywhere with this handy, handsome, smoke-free device.

Watch Cap
Topo Designs
SAVE NOW

$22 $18 (18% OFF)

Keep your cranium warm in any weather with this stylish beanie cap.

Epic Quilted Fleece Shirt
Faherty Brand
SAVE NOW

$198 $129 (35% OFF)

Perfect for cool spring mornings, this shirt jacket is as soft as it is stylish — meaning you might not want to ever take it off.

All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather
SAVE NOW

$188 $141 (25% OFF)

These boots can take just about any punishment you can dole out, and they'll look great the entire time.

Lightweight Stretch Chino
Flint and Tinder
SAVE NOW

$128 $90 (30% OFF)

Chinos are as classic as pants come, but these ones benefit from a bit of extra comfort thanks to a built-in stretch.

Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Wellen
SAVE NOW

$148 $111 (25% OFF)

A staple of Eastern Seaboard style, this fisherman's sweater is actually made from recycled materials.

Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Upstate
SAVE NOW

$188 $131 (30% OFF)

Bolster your bedtime situation with these exceptionally soft flannel sheets.

Mountain Pack
Topo Designs
SAVE NOW

$169 $99 (41% OFF)

Tough enough for the trails but also perfect for everyday carry, you can't go wrong with this backpack.

Alba Optics Solo
Alba Optics
SAVE NOW

$232 $162 (30% OFF)

Keep your peepers protected anywhere with these tough, lightweight, cycling-inspired shades.

MSAR Automatic
Marathon
SAVE NOW

$1,050 $840 (20% OFF)

Trusted by actual military personnel, this watch is a top-of-the-line adventure-ready timepiece if there ever was one.

