Knoll Is Having a Rare Sale on WFH Furniture

Now through March 28, Knoll is dropping prices by 15 percent and offering free delivery on some of its best work from home pieces, including desks, chairs and other accessories.

Something of mid-century royalty, Knoll has progressed to be a go-to for home furnishings in 2021. Much like Herman Miller, it still creates high-end, luxurious home furniture, but its office chairs, in particular, is a revelation. Ergonomic, good-looking, and sold at accessible price points, Knoll covers the spectrum of what you need now and in the future.

