Knoll Is Having a Rare Sale on WFH Furniture

Get up to 15% off some of Knoll's best furniture through March 28.

knoll office chair
Knoll

Now through March 28, Knoll is dropping prices by 15 percent and offering free delivery on some of its best work from home pieces, including desks, chairs and other accessories.

Something of mid-century royalty, Knoll has progressed to be a go-to for home furnishings in 2021. Much like Herman Miller, it still creates high-end, luxurious home furniture, but its office chairs, in particular, is a revelation. Ergonomic, good-looking, and sold at accessible price points, Knoll covers the spectrum of what you need now and in the future.

ReGeneration by Knoll
Knoll
Knoll knoll.com
$610 $519 (15% off)

Knoll Hipso Height‑Adjustable Desk 51" x 24"
Knoll
knoll.com
$645 $581 (10% off)

Knoll Ollo with Arms
Knoll
Ollo knoll.com
$546 $464 (15% off)

Knoll Antenna Desk with File
Knoll
knoll.com
$2,565 $2,180 (15% off)

MultiGeneration by Knoll Light Task, Armless
Knoll
Knoll knoll.com
$330 $281 (15% off)

