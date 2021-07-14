Today's Top Stories
Need to Clear the Air? There Are a Bunch of Air Purifiers on Sale

Make sure the air you're breathing at home is as clean as it can be with a discounted air purifier.

By Will Porter
coway
Coway

Allergies, forest fires and smog levels are consistent issues in many of our lives right now. All of these conditions make having an air purifier at home and in the office a must. Just one look at that filter after a couple of months and you'll be shocked to see what you were breathing in.

We've done the research to find the best and, luckily, there are a handful of air purifiers on sale to take a little of the sting out of what can be a pretty hefty purchase.

Coway Airmega 400S
Coway
SHOP AT COWAY

$749 $649 (13% off) 

Blueair Classic 480i Air Purifier
Amazon
Blueair
SHOP AT AMAZON

$690 $490 (29% off) 

Coway AP-1512HH White HEPA Air Purifier
Coway
SHOP AT AMAZON

$230 $193 (16% off)

This is our pick for the best air purifier. Just get this.  

Levoit Core 300
Walmart
SHOP AT WALMART

$110 $90 (18% OFF)

Honeywell HEPA Allergen Remover
Walmart
SHOP AT WALMART

$180 $97 (46% OFF)

Germguardian Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter
Walmart
SHOP AT WALMART

$150 $85 (43% OFF)

