Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Your Kitchen Wants You to Check Out This Rare BergHOFF Sale
If you are looking to add sophistication and international flair to your kitchen, BergHOFF fits the bill.
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
BergHOFF makes some of the finest kitchenwares around, attributing its keen eye for detail and exceptional design as the reasons for its success. The brand makes pieces suited for a multitude of kitchen and kitchen-adjacent activities, whether you're cooking up a storm over the oven or just looking to grill out with a few friends.
Right now there is a super rare sale on all BergHOFF items at Verishop, with discounts up to 40 percent. We rounded up a few of our favorites to get you started, but be sure you check it out soon — deals like this one don't come around often.
$435 $230 (47% off)
This tabletop grill is perfect for small get-togethers in even smaller living spaces.
$50 $30 (40% off)
A dedicated oil dispenser adds a touch of flair to any kitchen.
$200 $120 (40% off)
Every knife you'll ever need.
$250 $150 (40% off)
Ditch the mismatched utensils and keep a new set tidy and organized.
$220 $130 (40% off)
A frying pan for every occasion, with a pop of color.