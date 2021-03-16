Today's Top Stories
1
Episode One of the GP Podcast is Now Live
2
This Is the Running Shoe You’ve Been Waiting For
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Your Kitchen Wants You to Check Out This Rare BergHOFF Sale

If you are looking to add sophistication and international flair to your kitchen, BergHOFF fits the bill.

berghoff
Verishop

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

BergHOFF makes some of the finest kitchenwares around, attributing its keen eye for detail and exceptional design as the reasons for its success. The brand makes pieces suited for a multitude of kitchen and kitchen-adjacent activities, whether you're cooking up a storm over the oven or just looking to grill out with a few friends.

Right now there is a super rare sale on all BergHOFF items at Verishop, with discounts up to 40 percent. We rounded up a few of our favorites to get you started, but be sure you check it out soon — deals like this one don't come around often.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
Verishop
BergHOFF verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$435 $230 (47% off)

This tabletop grill is perfect for small get-togethers in even smaller living spaces. 

2 BergHOFF Leo Glass Oil Dispenser: Glass & Mint
Verishop
BergHOFF verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)

A dedicated oil dispenser adds a touch of flair to any kitchen. 

3 BergHOFF Contempo 5-piece German Steel Knife Set
Verishop
BergHOFF verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $120 (40% off)

Every knife you'll ever need. 

4 BergHOFF Flatware Service for 12 with Organizer
Verishop
BergHOFF verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $150 (40% off)

Ditch the mismatched utensils and keep a new set tidy and organized. 

5 BergHOFF Leo 3-piece Non-Stick Fry Pan Set
Verishop
BergHOFF verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $130 (40% off)

A frying pan for every occasion, with a pop of color. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Refresh Your Wardrobe With This J.Crew Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Handsome Waxed Jacket Is on Sale at Huckberry
Some of Dyson's Best Vacuums Are on Sale
These Adidas Ultraboost 20s Are Deeply Discounted
Sony's Best ANC Headphones Are Cheaper Than Ever
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Deals on Mattresses You Can Shop Online
Save Up to 60% at Wayfair's Giant Furniture Sale
This Discounted OBDII Scanner Is a Smart Purchase