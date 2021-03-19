These SOG Knives and Multi Tools Are on Sale at REI

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

SOG is one of our favorite makers of pocket knives and multi-tools. The brand offers a huge selection; there is something for everyone, whether you use the knife sparingly or wouldn't be caught dead without a tool clipped to your pocket.

Right now at REI you can get up to 55 percent off a SOG knife or multi-tool. Most of them are marked down around 30 percent, but if you're a member you can get an extra 20 percent off with code MEMBER21. If you aren't a member at REI yet, take that option into consideration. Each year you get numerous exclusive coupons and deals plus 10 percent back on all purchases you make. A one-time fee of $20 gives you membership for life, so it is easily made up over a couple years, if not with the first purchase.

SHOP NOW