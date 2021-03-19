Today's Top Stories
These SOG Knives and Multi Tools Are on Sale at REI

If a knife or multi-tool is part of your EDC, now is the time to pick up an excellent offering from SOG.

sog multi tool
SOG

SOG is one of our favorite makers of pocket knives and multi-tools. The brand offers a huge selection; there is something for everyone, whether you use the knife sparingly or wouldn't be caught dead without a tool clipped to your pocket.

Right now at REI you can get up to 55 percent off a SOG knife or multi-tool. Most of them are marked down around 30 percent, but if you're a member you can get an extra 20 percent off with code MEMBER21. If you aren't a member at REI yet, take that option into consideration. Each year you get numerous exclusive coupons and deals plus 10 percent back on all purchases you make. A one-time fee of $20 gives you membership for life, so it is easily made up over a couple years, if not with the first purchase.

SOG Pocket Powerplier
REI
$73 $55 (25% off)

SOG Aegis FLK
REI
$25 $18 (28% off)

SOG SwitchPlier 2.0
REI
$67 $50 (25% off)

SOG Spec Arc
REI
$133 $93 (30% off)

SOG Sideswipe
REI
$55 $40 (27% off)

