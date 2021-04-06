Today's Top Stories
1
What Has Powered Tesla's Rise? Will It Continue?
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Outfit Your Outdoor Space for Summer With This Rare Sale

Just in time for warmer weather, Knoll has kicked down prices on all of its outdoor and patio furniture by 15%.

knoll
Knoll

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

When it comes to home furnishings, regardless of their location in your home, you want to enjoy looking at them almost as much as you like using them. Mid-century style has stayed relevant not only because of its utility and quality, but because it looks darn good.

If you're looking to outfit your home in excellent mid-century modern furniture, Knoll has got to be one of the top places to look. We love its indoor furnishings, including its superlative office chairs, but the turn of the weather in spring gets us excited to shop its outdoor offerings as well. Knoll is making this shopping experience even more attractive thanks to its 15 percent off sale that runs through 4/20. Sales like this don't come often, so shop now and outfit your backyard or patio with some of the best outdoor chairs, tables and lounge seating you can buy.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Risom Outdoor Lounge Chair
Knoll
Knoll knoll.com
SHOP NOW

$1,318 $1,120 (15% off)

1966 Contour Chaise
Knoll
Knoll knoll.com
SHOP NOW

$2,507 $2,131 (15% off)

Washington Skeleton Aluminum Side Chair
Knoll
Knoll knoll.com
SHOP NOW

$819 $696 (15% off)

Bertoia Barstool Outdoor
Knoll
Knoll knoll.com
SHOP NOW

$1,400 $1,190 (15% off)

Saarinen Outdoor Dining Table 42-inch Round
Knoll
Knoll knoll.com
SHOP NOW

$4,187 $3,559 (15% off)

1966 Serving Cart
Knoll
Knoll knoll.com
SHOP NOW

$3,303 $2,807 (15% off)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
An Exclusive Deal on Beer from Threes Brewing
These Bluetooth Speakers Are All on Sale Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Powerbeats Pro Are Cheaper Than Ever on Amazon
These Timex + Todd Snyder Watches Are on Sale
Save 50% on Filson’s Rugged Original Briefcase
These Are The Best Deals on Grills
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Refresh Your Wardrobe With This J.Crew Sale
The Best Spork Alternative Is on Sale
Love Sonos Speakers? Get a Deal on the New Roam