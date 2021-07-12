Today's Top Stories
Score a Deal on Best Made's Hardy (and Stylish) Gear

Best Made has dropped prices on a ton of style gear as part of its Seasonal Markdowns.

By Will Porter
best made
Best Made

Best Made, an American brand committed to making hard-working and stylish gear for all of your work and adventures, has come back from the dead to continue purveying excellent wares. After taking some time off in the pandemic, the brand is firing again, this time dropping prices on a ton of its items.

Right now you can get huge deals on some its best gear, including work jackets, denim and summer-ready shorts. There are over seventy items to choose from, so we sifted through to pick out some of our favorites.

Best Made Herringbone Chore Coat
Best Made
$200 $100 (50% OFF)

A cotton-linen blend makes this the perfect year-round layering piece. 

Best Made Short Sleeve Camp Shirt
Best Made
$85 $70 (18% OFF)

Nothing beats the heat like a camp collar.  

Best Made Herringbone Ranger Pants
Best Made
$130 $60 (54% off)

The perfect pant for summer. 

Best Made Easy Shorts
$90 $70 (22% OFF)

River-ready shorts made from nylon and finished with DWR. 

Best Made Popover Seersucker Shirt
Best Made
$90 $70 (22% off)

This breezy popover is most at home in warm weather. 

Best Made Enamel Dog Bowl
Best Made
$34 $15 (56% off)

The best bowl for man's best friend. 

