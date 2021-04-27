Today's Top Stories
1
Apple Spring Loaded: Our Tech Team's Reactions
2
This Is the Ultimate Grill for Summer BBQs
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Shoe Is a Sneaker and Hiking Boot in One

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Certified Refurbished Products Are a Steal

If you're looking for big-ticket items at low prices, this is where you'll find them.

roomba
Roomba

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Often, buying a bigger ticket item new can be a bit too expensive, making it hard to pull the trigger. Or you decide you really want to buy but simply can't justify the price, so you pass on it. That is where certified refurbished goods come in. You can get top-of-the-line products (like Roomba vacuums, Bose speakers, Sony headphones) for a huge discount if you're willing to buy them refurbished. Certified refurbished means the brand has given the OK to resell an item, guaranteeing that it isn't damaged (structurally or electronically) — sometimes they've even replaced a part that wasn't working. These items will work just as well as a new product and most often come with the same warranty.

eBay is a treasure trove of refurbished goods and right now you can get a huge number of its like-new items for 15 percent off with the code PICKCR4MOM. Whether you're trying to pick up something nice for Mother's Day or just want to treat yourself, now is a great time to make a certified buy.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
LG CordZero A906SM Rechargeable Cordless Stick Vacuum Plus, Matte Silver
eBay
ebay.com
SHOP NOW

$500 $230 (54% off)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones - Refurbished
eBay
ebay.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $194 (45% off)

iRobot Roomba 980 Vacuum Cleaning Robot - Refurbished
eBay
ebay.com
SHOP NOW

$600 $255 (57% off)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-Inch - Refurbished
Courtesy
ebay.com
SHOP NOW

$800 $455 (43% off)

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds Certified Refurbished
eBay
ebay.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $71 (61% off)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Save Hundreds on Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Get Cozy with 20% off at Brooklinen
Amazon Has Tons of Running Tech Gear on Sale
Awesome Workout Clothing Is Very Cheap Right Now
Some of the Best Workout Shoes Are 45% Off
Save $150 on This AI-Powered Home Workout System
The Best Weed Vape You Can Buy Is 20% off Today (
Our Pick For Most Face-Friendly Mask Is on Sale
A Bunch of Our Favorite Cookware Is on Sale