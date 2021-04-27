These Certified Refurbished Products Are a Steal

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Often, buying a bigger ticket item new can be a bit too expensive, making it hard to pull the trigger. Or you decide you really want to buy but simply can't justify the price, so you pass on it. That is where certified refurbished goods come in. You can get top-of-the-line products (like Roomba vacuums, Bose speakers, Sony headphones) for a huge discount if you're willing to buy them refurbished. Certified refurbished means the brand has given the OK to resell an item, guaranteeing that it isn't damaged (structurally or electronically) — sometimes they've even replaced a part that wasn't working. These items will work just as well as a new product and most often come with the same warranty.

eBay is a treasure trove of refurbished goods and right now you can get a huge number of its like-new items for 15 percent off with the code PICKCR4MOM. Whether you're trying to pick up something nice for Mother's Day or just want to treat yourself, now is a great time to make a certified buy.

