East Dane Is Now Shopbop Men, and Its Sale Section Has Everything

The fashion retailer has rebranded, but the deals are still there.

By Will Porter
shopbop
Shopbop

East Dane was Amazon's foray into men's fashion and, just like its parent, it has just about everything you could ever want when it comes to building out your wardrobe, covering both high and low with aplomb. However, when you visit the old East Dane, you'll see something new. The site is now merged with the women's arm of Amazon's fashion site, Shopbop, meaning what was East Dane is now Shopbop Men. The change doesn't really affect much — you can pick up a Maison Margiela chore coat and Vans socks in the same cart, which is not something you'll find with many online stores. Also, being owned by Amazon means that, for better or for worse, there are always insane deals to be had.

Right now, the site is offering savings on a huge amount of items, including a Frame Workwear Jacket perfect for fall and numerous picks from Theory, Banks Journal, and more. There are too many items to list, but we decided to pick out some of our favorites and drop them below.

SAVE NOW

Frame Workwear Jacket
Shopbop
SAVE NOW

$348 $244 (30% OFF)

Banks Journal Stroke Sweatshirt
Shopbop
SAVE NOW

$70 $49 (30% OFF)

Sun Buddies Helmut Sunglasses
Shopbop
SAVE NOW

$175 $88 (50% OFF)

Banks Journal Big Bear Shorts
Shopbop
SAVE NOW

$70 $49 (30% OFF)

Coach Signature Metropolitan Slim Briefcase
Shopbop
SAVE NOW

$595 $298 (50% OFF)

Alex Mill Saturday Shorts
Shopbop
SAVE NOW

$95 $67 (29% OFF)

