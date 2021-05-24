Today's Top Stories
Backcountry's Memorial Day Sale Is Loaded with Outdoor Goodies

The retailer has dropped prices in a ton of its best categories, including hiking, watersports, camping and more.

family roasting marshmallows over a campfire
Education ImagesGetty Images

Always one of our favorite retailers, Backcountry has shown up again this Memorial Day with a huge sale that covers a number of its top categories, from gear for road trips and campsite hangs to hiking and on-the-water adventures.

There are hundreds of items discounted, far too many to cover in one place, so we decided to highlight a smattering of picks from top categories below that you can shop as an intro to the sale. Included are some of the top Adidas hikers that rarely go on sale and a do-it-all Garmin watch that excels at altitude as well as on your Sunday run. These deals run on Backcountry until May 31.

Del Dia Luzon 24L Daypack
Backcountry
Cotopaxi
SHOP NOW

$75 $53 (30% off)

VaporKrar 12L 2.0 Insulated Hydration Vest
Backcountry
Nathan avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $160 (20% off)

Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue Hiking Shoe
Backcountry
Adidas Outdoor avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $150 (25% off)

Chitto Trail Short
Backcountry
Backcountry avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $56 (30% off)

Trail 2650 GTX Hiking Shoe
Backcountry
Danner avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $127 (25% off)

Shaman Climbing Shoe
Backcountry
Evolv avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $136 (20% off)

Remige Hooded Shirt
Backcountry
Arc'teryx avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $67 (25% off)

Fenix 6X Sapphire Heart Rate Monitor
Backcountry
Garmin avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$800 $700 (13% off)

Motive AscentShell Jacket
Backcountry
Outdoor Research avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$189 $149 (25% off)

Yeti 150 Solar Generator
Backcountry
Goal Zero avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $160 (20% off)

