Looking for a Luxury Watch? Mr Porter Has a Bunch on Discount

Junghans, Oris, Bremont, Bell & Ross and more.

oris watch
Mr Porter

Mr Porter is known for carrying the best of the best when it comes to designer menswear and accessories — the site possesses one of the biggest online inventories for fashion around. When it comes to watches, Mr Porter touts the same curation and assortment that you can expect from its clothing. Right now you can pick up one of its luxury watches for 20 percent off, no code necessary.

While there aren't Rolexes or Pateks on offer, you can still choose from a number of excellent, Swiss-made timepieces that we love and any watch lover would cherish. There are some interesting dive and dress picks from Oris, Junghans, Montblanc, Bremont and more. We've highlighted a few standouts below, but be sure to give the whole sale a check if you're looking for a deal on a luxury timepiece.

Divers Automatic 40mm, Ref. No. 01 733 7707 4355-07 5 20 45
Mr Porter
ORIS mrporter.com
$1,870 $1,496 (20% off)

Meister Chronoscope 40mm, Ref. No. 27432445
Mr Porter
Junghans mrporter.com
$2,395 $1,916 (20% off)

TimeWalker Limited Edition Automatic 41mm, Ref. No. 118494
Mr Porter
Montblanc mrporter.com
$2,890 $2,312 (20% off)

Supermarine Type 301 Automatic Chronometer 40mm, Ref. No. S301/BK
Mr Porter
Bremont mrporter.com
$4,095 $3,276 (20% off)

Orion Neomatik Datum Automatic 40.5mm, Ref. No. 364
Mr Porter
NOMOS Glashütte mrporter.com
$4,350 $3,480 (20% off)

