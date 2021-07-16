Today's Top Stories
These High-Performing, Discounted Fans Will Help You Beat the Heat

Right now at Wayfair, you can pick up a bunch of Vornado fans at a great discount.

By Will Porter
wayfair fan
Wayfair

It has been quite a brutal summer so far and sometimes the air conditioning in your home just won't cut it — if you are lucky enough to have air conditioning, that is. When the weather gets hot and things in your home are getting stuffy, you may need to look to a fan to get that extra bit of air circulation going. Luckily, Wayfair has a handful of good-looking Vornado fans on sale right now, just in time for the most dogged days of summer. Scroll down for a few of the best picks.

Vordano Vintage VFAN Jr. Vintage 6-Inch Personal Fan
Wayfair
SHOP AT WAYFAIR

$70 $60 (14% OFF)

Vornado 184 V-Flow Whole Room Tower Circulator 41-Inch
Wayfair
SHOP AT WAYFAIR

$110 $100 (9% OFF)

Vornado 630 9-Inch Table Fan
Wayfair
SHOP AT WAYFAIR

$75 $65 (13% OFF)

Vornado 17-Inch Pedestal Fan
Wayfair
SHOP AT WAYFAIR

$90 $80 (11% OFF)

