Traveling Again? Save Big on This Premium Luggage

The world is opening up and, for many of us, the first thing on our minds is how to get out of town for the first time in well over a year. Buried under all of our sweatpants and sweatshirts we bought in the pandemic is our luggage, dusty and squished from months of neglect. If you want to get stoked about heading out on vacation again, you can spice up the most tedious aspect of prepping for a trip, packing, with a new suitcase or two.

Most of the time, premium luggage will put a big dent in your wallet. However, it turns out that right now is a great time to buy some of the best bags around. Zero Halliburton is offering 15 percent off a huge selection of already-marked-down luggage with code EXTRA15, which ends up giving you a discount of 50 percent off many of its suitcases and bags. Check out a few of our favorite picks from the sale below.

