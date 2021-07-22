Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Traveling Again? Save Big on This Premium Luggage

Zero Halliburton is offering 15% off already marked-down luggage during its Midsummer Savings Event.

By Will Porter
zero halliburton bag
Zero Halliburton

The world is opening up and, for many of us, the first thing on our minds is how to get out of town for the first time in well over a year. Buried under all of our sweatpants and sweatshirts we bought in the pandemic is our luggage, dusty and squished from months of neglect. If you want to get stoked about heading out on vacation again, you can spice up the most tedious aspect of prepping for a trip, packing, with a new suitcase or two.

Most of the time, premium luggage will put a big dent in your wallet. However, it turns out that right now is a great time to buy some of the best bags around. Zero Halliburton is offering 15 percent off a huge selection of already-marked-down luggage with code EXTRA15, which ends up giving you a discount of 50 percent off many of its suitcases and bags. Check out a few of our favorite picks from the sale below.

SAVE NOW

28-Inch Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton
SHOP AT ZERO HALLIBURTON

$745 $317 (57% OFF)

Lightweight Carry-On
Zero Halliburton
SHOP AT ZERO HALLIBURTON

$395 $168 (57% OFF)

International Carry-On
Zero Halliburton
SHOP AT ZERO HALLIBURTON

$950 $565 (41% OFF)

International Carry-On Case
Zero Halliburton
SHOP AT ZERO HALLIBURTON

$445 $265 (40% OFF)

