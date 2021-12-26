These Are the Best Boxing Day Deals to Shop This Year

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Just because the big gifting holidays have passed and Black Friday is a distant memory, doesn't mean you can't find deals. This is where Boxing Day comes in. No, I'm not talking about sports. While we don't traditionally observe Boxing Day in the States, our neighbors in the UK, Australia and Canada celebrate it as a day of recuperation from a busy Christmas season.

Seeing that many people are keen to relax and spend Boxing Day at home, retailers have begun rolling out excellent online deals to shop, with many of them running from December 26 through the New Year. We gathered all of our considerable resources and dug up the best Boxing Day sales to shop. Whether you're picking up a later-than-last-minute gift or cashing in the gift cards you got in your stocking, here's where to make your money go the furthest.