Now Is a Rare Chance to Save on Buck Mason's Classic Menswear

This never happens. Buck Mason is having a sale. The California-based brand makes some of the longest-lasting, best-looking menswear you can find and, we at GP can attest, its clothes only get better with age. Basically, this sale is a must-shop. You can save up to 60 percent on a ton of the brand's American classics, from waxed jackets with blanket lining to t-shirts with the perfect fit to cozy flannels perfect for the coldest days in the months ahead. If you have some real foresight you can even pick up a camp collar shirt (or two) for the summer.

Sizing is fairly limited, but the sale is easy to navigate thanks to filters right at the top of the page. Just pick out your sizes and you'll see everything that is still available. The sale lasts through Sunday, but you don't want to wait because this might never happen again.

