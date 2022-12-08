Today's Top Stories
Need a Stocking Stuffer? A Bunch of CRKT's Best EDC Knives Are On Sale

Including our favorite, the Pilar III, as well as designs from Kit Carson, Ken Onion and more.

By Sean Tirman
crkt pilar iii pocket knife
Hayley Helms

Sometimes, the best gifts come in the smallest packages. Or at least that's probably true for the EDC enthusiast in your life. And if that's the person you're hunting for right now, we've got great news: one of our favorite everyday carry brands, CRKT (short for Columbia River Knife & Tool) is having a big sale on some of its best bladed tools (and more).

This isn't some phoned-in sale where the brand is off-loading b-stock either. Some of the brand's biggest releases and knives from its best collaboration designers are included. In fact, our favorite pocket knife of the year, Jesper Voxnaes' Pilar III, is one such knife included — as are offerings from other huge names including Ken Onion, Kit Carson and more. We've picked out some of our favorites below, so happy hunting!

CRKT
CRKT Pilar III
$64 $58 (9% OFF)

CRKT
CRKT Batum Compact
$50 $32 (36% OFF)

CRKT
CRKT Homefront
$100 $69 (31% OFF)

CRKT
CRKT M16-04KS
$80 $50 (38% OFF)

CRKT
CRKT Jumbones
$150 $100 (33% OFF)

