Our Most Shopped Fitness Guides of 2020

It's been a hell of a year. But amidst the chaos, you all didn't let your fitness goals fall by the wayside, if some of our most shopped guides are to be believed.

Workout-ready shorts and shoes continue to be popular, as do home workout staples like yoga mats and rowing machines. And when you need a boost, you can always open your favorite fitness app or throw on some fresh running shoes and hit the road. Gear up and return to that state of mind with this look at some of our biggest fitness hits of the year.



The 12 Best Gym Shorts for Every Kind of Workout

Gear Patrol

All of the best training and recreation options, none of the jorts.

The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout

Nobull

Whether you crave CrossFit, hoist heavy weights or bounce around, there's a sneaker here for you.

The 3 Best At-Home Rowing Machines

NordicTrack

Finding the perfect indoor rowing machine for your space can be tricky.

The 18 Best Running Shoes Available Right Now

Nike

This list of top performers incorporates recent winners and time-tested standbys to help you find the perfect pair.

The 10 Best Yoga Mats Money Can Buy

Lottus Life

Whether you’re a newbie or an expert, these superlative mats will support you through any practice.

The 12 Best Fitness Apps Right Now

Gear Patrol

Countless apps strive to help make you fitter, stronger, leaner, looser and more relaxed than ever before. Here are our favorites.

