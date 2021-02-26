This definitive guide provides information on the 10 best yoga mats available based on features like thickness, material, texture, grip, durability and price. In it, we offer suggestions on which yoga to buy for different practices based on our own testing as well as input from professional yoga instructors.

Decathlon Kimjaly 8mm Yoga Mat
Decathlon Kimjaly 8mm Yoga Mat
Decathlon decathlon.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

Of all the mats we tested and asked experts about, Decathlon's Kimjaly 8mm Yoga Mat offers the best balance of features for the most approachable price. It'll suit yogis of all types with its grip, and at eight-millimeters, it's very comfortable but doesn't sacrifice much stability and remains lightweight.

Courtesy

  • Very affordable at $35
  • Comes with a shoulder strap

  • Not made from eco-friendly material
  • Experts might favor less cushioning
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat 6mm
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat 6mm
Manduka manduka.com
$120.00
SHOP NOW

Manduka's Pro yoga mat has six millimeters of high-density foam to prop up your poses. It forms an incredibly sturdy platform that isn't too squishy but does keep you comfortable. The material also stands up to sweat and bacteria, so it won't get grimy over its long lifetime (as long as you clean it periodically). Manduka backs that up with a lifetime wear-and-tear guarantee.

Courtesy

  • Material is easy to keep clean
  • More durable and lasts longer than cheaper mats

  • Heavy at 7.5 pounds
  • Requires some breaking in
BalanceFrom GoYoga Mat
BalanceFrom GoYoga Mat
BalanceFrom amazon.com
$17.00
SHOP NOW

Our Just Get This pick is pretty cheap, but if you're looking to save as much money as possible on a yoga mat, go for BalanceFrom's GoYoga Mat. It ranges from $16-$18, is made of six millimeters of PVC foam, and comes with a carry strap. It might not have as many features or last as long as more expensive mats, but if you're just starting with yoga and aren't sure you'll stick with it, it's an excellent option to try before investing in something better (and more expensive).

Courtesy

  • Grip on both sides
  • Comes with a strap

  • Won't last as long as other mats

More Great Yoga Mats

    A mat is a mat, right? Not when it comes to yoga. In yoga, your mat is your private space. It’s where you come to find zen, strength, relief — whatever it is that drives your yoga practice. But it’s hard to get there when you have a mat that messes with your flow. Even the most blissed-out yogi is going to get pissed off if their hands start sliding or their wrists feel like they’re planted directly into a wood floor. “If you practice regularly, you must invest in your own mat,” asserts Kristin McGee, a Peloton yoga instructor.

    Related Stories
    The Best Shorts and Liners for Yoga
    7 Trainers Share Their Home Gym Essentials

    Most yoga mats look pretty similar, but there are subtle differences in thickness, material, texture and grip or stickiness that can affect how you move. That last attribute is one of the most essential elements for yogis: “A mat needs to have that good grip from the beginning,” says McGee. “If you find you’re sliding way too much, it’s not a good sign.” All that extra movement is going to distract you from being present and focusing on your flow — the whole point of yoga.

    A textured mat will typically provide more traction, but the material can affect the grip factor as well. “Most mats are made with polyvinyl chloride (PVC),” says Kevin Schaefer, gearhead and yoga instructor at outdoor e-retailer Backcountry. PVC was the OG sticky mat. But now, there are more eco-friendly mats made from natural and recycled rubber or other natural materials that provide just as much grip. “Rubber is my go-to—it’s firm and great for balancing poses, but with some thickness, so it’s comfortable when you are embracing the floor and gravity.”

    Comfort is another major factor for yogis, and a mat’s thickness determines that. “Your travel mats can be as thin as 1mm to the mid­-plush thickness of 3mm,” explains Schaefer. “Your usual home mat is going to be around 3­ to 6mm in thickness. And if you want some extra comfort, you can go 7mm-plus.” Some people need more padding than others, so it’s crucial to figure out what feels good to you (and your joints).

    A good mat can be an investment, but it’s worth it. “If you take care of them, yoga mats can last for quite a long time — at least five years!” says McGee. That means wiping it down after you practice (every time would be great, but at least once a week) and giving it a deeper scrub and letting it hang dry once a month, she adds. McGee recommends the Jo-Sha Yoga Cleansing Wipes.

    But a yoga mat doesn’t have to break the bank. Here are a variety of winners for all wallets, whether you’re looking for a budget intro option or one to take on the go.

    Decathlon Kimjaly 8mm

    a blue yoga mat
    Courtesy

    Best All-Around Yoga Mat

    As with yoga, the features at play in yoga mats operate according to balance. A thicker mat provides comfort but typically sacrifices stability, for instance. We've found that Decathlon's Kimjaly 8mm mat offers the best of all worlds, particularly for more casual yogis but certainly not excluding seasoned pros. Its thick, textured foam is comfortable and supportive, even during fast-paced flows, and grippy even when things get sweaty (we did notice some slipping with sweat, but it was rare). The mat also has a grooved line running down the middle, which is a nice visual aid for alignment, and it's lightweight at just over four pounds — it even comes with a shoulder strap.

    One downside is that its material (PVC foam) isn't eco-friendly, which is often a consideration for those who practice yoga. You can find eco-friendly options further in this guide and yoga mats for specific needs and practices, but for $35, it's hard to find a yoga mat with as many features as this one.

    Price: $35

    SHOP NOW

    Manduka Pro Yoga Mat

    a black yoga mat
    Courtesy

    Best Premium Yoga Mat

    At 6mm thick and slightly longer and wider than average, the best-selling Manduka Pro has a little bit of everything. The fabric-like finish is grippy, the closed-cell surface keeps moisture and sweat from seeping into the material, and the high-density cushioning keeps you comfortable and stable whether you’re practicing savasana on a hardwood floor or working tree pose on top of carpet. But the real selling point is the lifetime warranty; the brand will replace your mat if it shows any signs of manufacturer defects or irregular wear. It’s such a popular mat that the company also has a lighter 4.7mm option and a grippier version for hot yoga.

    Price: $120

    SHOP NOW

    BalanceFrom GoYoga Mat

    a black yoga mat
    Courtesy

    Best Affordable Yoga Mat

    For beginners and casual yogis, it’s OK to opt for a budget mat — as long as it doesn’t sacrifice function for savings. BalanceFrom’s GoYoga mat has a lot in common with the Gaiam's: it’s the same size, roughly a millimeter thicker, and it’s also made from lightweight, high-density foam with double-sided non-slip surfaces. It may not have the cache or durability (this type of foam tends to flake over time) of some of the pricier options, but you could replace it six times over and still ring up under the total cost of a name brand. That said, spending more on a mat that will last longer brings other benefits — including freedom from the guilt of throwing so much foam in the garbage.

    Price: $16+

    SHOP NOW

    Aurorae Synergy 2-in-1 Yoga Mat

    aurorae synergy 2 in 1 yoga mat gear patrol
    Courtesy

    Best for Hot Yoga

    There’s nothing less graceful than slipping and sliding around your mat, which is why excellent traction is especially crucial when you add high-sweat conditions to your practice. The Aurorae Synergy is layered with a non-slip, super absorbent microfiber towel to keep your hands and feet from losing their grip. And the more you sweat, the grippier the mat gets; in fact, the brand recommends spritzing it with water before class to max out the sticky benefits. Underneath, there’s a comfortable 5mm of mat made from Polymer Environmental Resin (PER), a biodegradable synthetic material. Plus, you can flip the mat over, for a more traditional surface, if you’re in a non-heated class.

    Price: $60+

    SHOP NOW

    Lottus Life Natural Jute Fiber Yoga Mat

    lottus life natural jute fiber yoga mat gear patrol
    Courtesy

    Best Thick Yoga Mat

    If you’ve got knee, wrist or ankle issues, you might prefer a mat that puts a little more cushioning between you and whatever surface you practice on — especially if you’re on something like concrete, which has approximately zero give. This mat’s memory foam-like padding, made from environmentally friendly materials woven with natural jute fibers, comes in at 8mm thick, enough to supply a solid cushion but not so thick that you find yourself sinking right into it. Those jute fibers, which are antifungal and antimicrobial, provide some grip for your skin. They may feel scratchy at first, but they soften with use.

    Price: $65

    SHOP NOW

    Lululemon Reversible Mat

    lululemon reversible mat gear patrol
    Lululemon

    Best Thin Yoga Mat

    Lululemon’s skinny mat is just 3mm thick, an ideal option for yogis who really want to feel rooted in the ground. How you use it is a choose your own adventure: if you like traction via texture, practice on the spongy natural rubber side (it’s made with an antimicrobial additive to keep it from getting grunge-y); if you prefer a smoother non-slip surface, flip it to the side with a polyurethane top layer, which wicks and absorbs moisture. Or use both, depending on what type of class you take or how your body feels. Oh, and if you like to spread out during your flow, you’ll really appreciate the extra 3 inches of length and 2 inches of width offered by this mat.

    Price: $78

    SHOP NOW

    JadeYoga Harmony Mat

    a blue yoga mat
    Courtesy

    Best Eco-Friendly Yoga Mat

    Jade Yoga’s best-selling mats are as ubiquitous in yoga classes as Lululemon shorts (in fact, you’ve probably rented one of these at a local studio). That’s because they’re known for their superior grip — the mat’s “open-cell” design means the porous material soaks up sweat and any other moisture as you flow. The brand is also known for their commitment to sustainability: the mats are made from natural rubber, a renewable resource; produced in the U.S., in compliance with all U.S. environmental, labor and consumer protection laws; and contain no PVC, EVA or other synthetic rubber. Plus, for every mat sold, Jade plants a tree through their partnership with Trees for the Future.

    Price: $70+

    SHOP NOW

    Liforme Yoga Mat With Alignment Lines

    liforme yoga mat with alignment lines–gear patrol
    Courtesy

    Best Yoga Mat With Alignment

    There’s no way to get all the body benefits of yoga if you’re not nailing the right form. Liforme’s yoga mat helps you stay centered — literally — with smart markings that point out where your hands, feet and center should be for proper positioning. (The marks are etched right into the surface of the mat, so they’ll be there as long as you are.) This mat is on the slimmer end of the spectrum at 4.2mm, but there’s an extra felt portion sandwiched between the natural rubber layers that provides additional support and stability. And at nearly 73 inches long, there’s plenty of room for you to deepen those lunges.

    Price: $150

    SHOP NOW

    New Balance Cork Yoga Mat

    a cork yoga mat
    Courtesy

    Best Cork Yoga Mat

    For all the rubber mats you’ve used or looked at, have you ever considered cork? The material serves just as much of a purpose in the studio as it does in a wine bottle (…even if that purpose is a little different). Cork is naturally antimicrobial, preventing bacteria, mold and mildew from growing on your yoga mat, and it even tends to repel dirt, hair and dust. It also gives great grip — the more moisture the natural surface absorbs, the stickier it gets. New Balance's Cork Yoga Mat offers 5mm of eco-friendly natural cork and rubber to keep you stable and safe during everything from easy stretches to a more intense Bikram session.

    Price: $35

    SHOP NOW

    Lululemon The Reversible (Un) Mat 1.5mm

    a pink and white yoga mat
    Courtesy

    Best Yoga Mat for Travel

    One of the best parts of yoga is that you can practice anywhere — you just need a mat that can make the trek with you. That's why Lululemon made a more-portable 1.5-millimeter thick version of its Reversible Mat. Like the thicker version (detailed above), each side of this mat is geared toward different practices. One side is absorbent polyurethane, which soaks up moisture so you can stay in position when a session gets sweaty. The other side is made of natural rubber for cushioning and grip during slower flows. Bear in mind that 1.5 millimeters is very thin, which is suitable for schlepping around, but you should opt for a thicker mat, like those above, if that's not a concern (or if you plan to use it for home workouts in addition to yoga).

    Price: $68

    SHOP NOW

    Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

    man wearing goldwin jacket
    Goldwin Mac Coat

    SHOP NOW

    15% OFF

    Goldwin's Mac Coat is made from Gore-Tex Paclite – which is lightweight, waterproof, breathable, packable and doesn't compromise on a soft handfeel. Get 15 percent off one of your own by signing up for the brand's newsletter.

    Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
    Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
    Staub skimresources.com
    $375 $536

    $161 OFF (30%)

    Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

    READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

    Mazama 6-inch Chef's Knife
    Mazama 6-inch Chef's Knife
    tannergoods.com
    $29 $42

    $13 OFF (30%)

    Anthony Bourdain always said you really only needed one good knife in the kitchen. This one could be it. It is made with a fiberglass handle and a three-layer blade construction that will stand the test of time. 

    READ ABOUT KITCHEN KNIVES

    Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
    Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
    Timex skimresources.com
    $132 $189

    $57 OFF (30%)

    Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.

    READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $100

    United By Blue Bison Ultralight
    United By Blue Bison Ultralight
    United By Blue unitedbyblue.com
    $160 $198

    $38 OFF (19%)

    Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. 

    READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

    Best Made Brass Higo
    Best Made Brass Higo
    avantlink.com
    $50 $99

    $49 OFF (49%)

    Best Made is back and we're grateful because it means we have access to its thoughtfully made goods that are always high quality. This pocket knife is forged by a fifth-generation Japanese blade maker and will develop a patina over time that is unique to you. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES

    ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
    ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
    skimresources.com
    $69 $99

    $30 OFF (30%)

    When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere. 

    READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

    GORUCK GR1 500D Slick 21L
    GORUCK GR1 500D Slick 21L
    GORUCK skimresources.com
    $235 $295

    $60 OFF (20%)

    Huckberry teamed up with the squad at GORUCK to make a pared-back version of GORUCK's flagship GR1 backpack that still packs a solid punch. Made with 500D Cordura, it is tough but not overdoing it with super thick fabric. One of its coolest features is the laptop compartment, which sits higher against your back so that it is protected if the bag gets dropped. 

    READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

    Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
    Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
    Solo Stove skimresources.com
    $575 $775

    $200 OFF (26%)

    Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going. 

    READ ABOUT THE GRILL ACCESSORIES YOU NEED

    Todd Snyder Lightweight Pocket Sweatshirt
    Todd Snyder Lightweight Pocket Sweatshirt
    Todd Snyder skimresources.com
    $79 $98

    $19 OFF (20%)

    This is your new go-to for spring. Whether you're headed to the gym, lounging around the house or pairing it with a button-down shirt, this heather crewneck will get the job done. Todd Snyder sure knows how to outfit the American man. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS FOR MEN

    Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit
    Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit
    $15 $20

    $5 OFF (25%)

    If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles. 

    READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE MASKS 

    Casio GM5600B-1 G-Shock
    Casio GM5600B-1 G-Shock
    G-Shock skimresources.com
    $130 $200

    $70 OFF (35%)

    Casio's legendary G-Shock line is not only a utilitarian achievement but is also just super stylish. You can find G-Shocks everywhere, from space to the street. This one is a bit pared back compared to others, which makes it an excellent addition to any fit any time. 

    READ THE HISTORY OF G-SHOCK

    Rhone Guru Shorts
    Rhone Guru Shorts
    $43 $78

    $35 OFF W/ CODE WINTERSALE (45%)

    With a not-too-short-but-not-too-long 8-inch inseam, these versatile shorts are excellent for going out for a run but won't show too much skin when you head to the gym. Plus, they have four pockets. Who doesn't love pockets?

    READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

    TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp
    TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp
    TaoTronics amazon.com
    $43 $60

    $17 OFF (28%)

    This desk lamp is packed with features that will make you wonder how you lived without it. Aside from its lighting, it utilizes RavPower's groundbreaking HyperAir technology for ultra-fast wireless charging and has a USB port for any other devices you might have. 

    READ HOW TO WINTERIZE YOUR BEDROOM

    Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
    Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
    $31 $45

    $14 OFF (31%)

    Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.

    READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

    Bodum Chambord French Press
    Bodum Chambord French Press
    bodum skimresources.com
    $24 $40

    $16 OFF (40%)

    Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEES OF 2021

    Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
    Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
    Stasher amazon.com
    $40 $50

    $10 OFF (20%)

    Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal. 

    READ ABOUT KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

    Fully Desk Chair
    Fully Desk Chair
    linksynergy.com
    $249 $299

    $50 OFF (17%)

    This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

    The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
    The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
    $132 $220

    $88 OFF (40%)

    A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow). 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

    Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
    Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
    skimresources.com
    $54 $78

    $24 OFF (31%)

    Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

    READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

    iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
    iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
    iRobot amazon.com
    $560 $850

    $290 OFF (34%)

    This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity. 

    READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

    Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
    Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
    Philips SmartSleep amazon.com
    $80 $100

    $20 OFF (20%)

    If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

    The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
    The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
    skimresources.com
    $132 $220

    $88 OFF (40%)

    This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES