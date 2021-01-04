Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

How to Bike Indoors and Not Hate Every Minute of It

Garmin's TacX Neo 2T Smart Trainer mimics the feel of outdoor cycling surprisingly well.

garmin neo 2t bike trainer
Garmin
Garmin TacX Neo 2T Smart Trainer
Height: 21.7 inches
Weight: 47.4 pounds
Max Power: 2200 watts
Price: $1,399.99

SHOP NOW

During my brief tenure on this planet I’ve come to believe in three unassailable truths: every day should begin with coffee, dogs are more loyal than humans, and working out inside sucks. For three-plus decades I’ve seen precious little evidence to suggest otherwise.

Related Stories
7 Trainers Share Their Home Gym Essentials
The Best Wireless Headphones for Working Out

But lately the third pillar of that belief system has crumbled, courtesy of the Garmin Neo 2T Smart Trainer.

I should say that this pillar did not originate from a lack of effort, either. I’ve put concerted time into testing indoor trainers and various fitness machines, but nothing passed muster. Nothing felt like an outdoor workout, kept me engaged for weeks or remotely made me forget about emails coming in. From flailing on my mom’s Nordic Track to feigning interest in a Peloton to developing a visceral hatred of treadmills, I’d run the gamut (well, besides Bowflex — I never really understood those things) and come up empty.

This losing streak ended when I hopped on a Neo 2T, inside my apartment, a few months ago.

garmin neo 2t bike trainer
Garmin

My beef with indoor trainers is well documented, but in case you and I are new friends, let’s recap. They are universally clunky, hellishly monotonous, and feel nothing like the outdoor experience. I’d rather spend time swinging kettlebells, or doing yoga, or binging on Netflix docs about fitness and eating a big salad. Adding more gizmos or whizbangs never seemed like the answer, either. Less is more. I value simplicity, versatility, a natural feel.

The Neo 2T Trainer delivers just that. It’s a blue-chip machine for anyone looking to get their butt kicked during the winter months without losing digits to frostbite. It’s versatile, easy to set up and use, data-driven (or not, if you just want to ride), and feels eerily similar to logging miles on pavement.

Using magnets and improved air displacement, the trainer is nearly silent. It reacts almost instantly to speed and incline changes, and allows you to move side to side, as if you were slogging around your neighborhood streets. It also is able to simulate gravel roads, cobblestone bumps and downhill descents.

For my fellow data nerds out there, the Neo 2T offers a litany of analytics from pedal strokes to speed and cadence, all measured within 1 percent margin of error. And, of course, it’s Zwift compatible. The trainer comes with a library of a hundred real-life videos of roads from all over the world as well as training plans and the ability to race live opponents. The sum of all these parts is a machine that’ll help you stay in shape year round and, dare I say it, maybe even make winter cardio workouts fun again.

Now if you'll excuse me I have coffee to drink and a dog to feed.

Price: $1,399.99

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
$112 $160

$48 OFF (30%)

Snag an incredible cashmere sweater without  breaking the bank with this handsome option from Wills.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CASHMERE SWEATERS

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
$463 $545

$82 OFF (15%)

Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually-striking and a great value. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
$116 $145

$29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
$132 $240

$108 OFF (45%)

Bring your briefcase up to speed by swapping it out for one designed by the same folks who create bags for wildlands firefighters and active-duty members of the military.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS FOR EVERYDAY USE

Jabra Elite 75t
Jabra Elite 75t
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The Jabra Elite Active 75t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Casper Original Mattress
Casper Original Mattress
$931 $1,095

$164 OFF (15%)

The mattress that started Casper down the path to the direct-to-consumer Hall of Fame (with the likes of Everlane and Warby Parker) is on sale today (1/4) only.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES TO BUY ONLINE 

L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8"
L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8"
$118 $135

$17 OFF (15%)

Get a killer deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for all of winter and into the spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER BOOTS OF 2020

Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
$149 $179

$30 OFF (16%)

With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.

READ MORE ABOUT THE Q TIMEX MODELS

Le Creuset Signature 5 1/2 Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature 5 1/2 Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven
$360 $438

$78 OFF (17%)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this French/Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space. 

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
$34 $45

$11 OFF (25%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag
Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag
$9 $12

$3 OFF (25%)

If you haven't already, it is time to ditch the one-time-use Ziploc bags and opt for something sturdier, more versatile and more eco-friendly. We recommend these storage containers from Stasher, which come in myriad sizes and colors and are reusable up to 8,000 times.  

READ MORE ABOUT STASHER

Herman Miller Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
Herman Miller Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
$506 $595

$89 OFF (15%)

Fit for any room in the house, this durable version of the classic Eames Shell Chair adds class and modern styling to any living space. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE EAMES MOLDED CHAIR

White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce - Limited Release
White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce - Limited Release
$28 $35

$7 OFF (20%)

The Rolls Royce of hot sauces, Truff delivers an unprecedented, high-class take on one of the most versatile items in your kitchen. Infused with White Truffle, this delectable sauce is considered "slightly hot," with a 2500-3000 Scoville rating — the ultimate measure of hotness. If you're looking to elevate your sauce shelf, this is a must-have. 

READ HOW TO STOCK YOUR PANTRY LIKE A MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF

Proof Stealth Down Popover
Proof Stealth Down Popover
$132 $188

$56 OFF (30%)

Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Keysmart MultiTool - 4-in-1 Keychain Tool
Keysmart MultiTool - 4-in-1 Keychain Tool
$7 $10

$3 OFF (30%)

Fit for the daily grind, this multitool is up to any challenge thrown your way. Plus, for $7, why not? 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$289 $349

$60 OFF (17%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$55 $98

$43 OFF (44%)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST JACKETS COMING IN 2021

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
$65 $80

$15 OFF (19%)

At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME FITNESS GIFTS

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$94 $140

$46 OFF (33%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$169 $255

$86 OFF (34%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

J. Crew Solid and Striped Socks Two-Pack
J. Crew Solid and Striped Socks Two-Pack
$8 $25

$17 OFF (68%)

Just because you're not back in the office yet doesn't mean you don't need comfortable, good-looking socks. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST WOOL SOCKS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Kind of Obsessed
This Packable Work Desk Is a Renter's Dream
I Think I Found the Last Keyboard I'll Ever Need
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
I Got 99 Problems But a Bench Ain't One
I Despised Working Out — Then I Found This Product
The Perfect Everyday Overshirt Is Now 40% Off
This Workout Recovery Tool Is My New WFH Essential
This Affordable New Sleeping Bag Cured My Insomnia
These Low Tops Should Be Your Everyday Sneakers
This Travel Bag Is Essentially Mary Poppins' Purse
This Is The Only Motorcycle Helmet I'll Ever Buy