Today's Top Stories
1
Is Working Out From Home Here to Stay?
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Theragun Now Has Your Whole Body Covered, Thanks to These New Products

The pint-sized Wave Solo and Wave Duo are all about good vibrations.

By Steve Mazzucchi
theragun
Courtesy

For years now, Theragun by Therabody has been one of the dominant forces in the percussion massage gun space, and the Theragun Pro remains one of the best recovery products money can buy.

Related Stories
The 10 Best Yoga Mats for 2021
7 Trainers Share Their Home Gym Essentials

Now, perhaps taking cues from similar releases by competitors like Hyperice and TriggerPoint, the brand is rolling out two new products that pack a powerful punch into much smaller form factors.

The Wave Solo and Wave Duo are not only easier to transport, but they hit the body in different ways — and with much less of a hit to the wallet.

Here are all the details on each of Therabody's new recovery devices.

Wave Solo

wave solo
Courtesy

This lacrosse ball-sized item amps up the recuperative benefits that an ordinary lacrosse ball provides, thanks to three vibration settings. Its size and shape make it perfect for hitting small and hard-to-reach areas, such as the balls of the feet. It’s also great for a little desk therapy, as you can soothe forearms and hamstrings or put it on your lower back as you sit and work.

The Wave Solo features 120 minutes of battery life and QuietRoll tech, and it pairs with an app that allows you to adjust the intensity and discover targeted recovery routines. It's not available yet, but it's coming soon at a price of $79.

LEARN MORE

Wave Duo

wave duo
Courtesy

As its name suggests, the Duo is essentially a Solo times two. This double-barreled version is still quite small, but its contoured shape is perfect for hitting sensitive areas such as calves, the neck and the lower back, among other spots. The Duo features five vibration speeds for an even more dialed-in level of percussive massage, plus a longer battery life of 200 minutes.

Like the Solo, the Wave Duo is coated with a comfortable, noise-dampening silicone, enabling it to reduce soreness and boost recovery without making a racket. It's available now.

Price: $99

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The 15 Cars You Should Always Buy New
The Ford Bronco Takes Customization to a New Level
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Home and Design Releases of March 2021
Catch a Glimpse of Subaru's Badass New Outback
Feast Your Eyes on Danner's First-Ever Backpack
Meet the Affordable Way to Upgrade Your Leatherman
One of These Will Be the World Car of the Year
Here's When You'll Get Your First Look at iOS 15
20 Products to Buy to Support the AAPI Community
Back in Bronze: a Popular Chronograph Returns