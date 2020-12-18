Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

But Seriously, Who Can't Use a Vibrating Foam Roller at a Solid Discount?

TriggerPoint’s Charge Vibe foam roller is like a portable deep-tissue massage, and right now it’s 25% off.

By Steve Mazzucchi
a blue foam roller
Triggerpoint

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Deep-tissue massages are great and all, but they can also be kinda pricey — not to mention dicey in the COVID-19 era. But for the cost of basically one session, you can buy the equivalent of a deep-tissue massage and even take it along on trips. We’re talking about the TriggerPoint Charge Vibe portable foam roller, which is on sale right now for 25 percent off at REI.

Related Story
Hypervolt or Theragun: Which Recovery Tool Is Best

TriggerPoint is already one of our favorite makers of affordable, effective foam rollers, and we’re huge fans of this vibrating version. The Charge Vibe features both high and wide ridges and three vibration speeds, allowing you to hit every muscle just right, increasing circulation to the areas that need it most during post-workout recovery.

The Charge Vibe weighs just a couple of pounds and is no bigger than a small dumbbell. In testing, we found it to be most effective on calves, quads, hamstrings, biceps and forearms. Pick one up today, and relaxation will never be too far away. And if you're looking for an even better deal on it and can wait until it's back in stock on 12/21, it's 45% off on Amazon.

Buy Now: $100 $75

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

made in kitchen tools
Made In Exclusive Deal

Presented by Made In

SHOP NOW

Free Overnight Shipping

Made In has your back this holiday season with an exclusive offer for Gear Patrol readers. Right now, the cookware brand is offering free overnight shipping on all orders over $200 with the code GP-OVERNIGHT.

READ MORE

Jabra Elite 85t
Jabra Elite 85t
$200 $230

$30 OFF (13%)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
$8 $15

$7 OFF (50%)

A set of three masks for under $10 is a steal — and since they're reversible, you're essentially doubling your haul.  

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Dyson V10 Absolute
Dyson V10 Absolute
$450 $550

$100 OFF (18%) + $75 worth of tools with purchase

The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Fjallraven Classic Kånken Backpack
Fjallraven Classic Kånken Backpack
$69 $80

$11 OFF (14%)

Spacious, easy-to-access compartments make this bag ideal for just about any day-to-day activity. We also love that there are eight colors to choose from.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS UNDER $100

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

YETI Rambler Lowball 10oz
YETI Rambler Lowball 10oz
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.

READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

iRobot Roomba 614
iRobot Roomba 614
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Stan Smiths
Adidas Stan Smiths
$48 $80

$32 OFF (40%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
$190 $275

$85 OFF (31%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.

READ OUR BEST DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$84 $140

$56 OFF (40%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Braun Series 7 Electric Razor
Braun Series 7 Electric Razor
$110 $150

$40 OFF (27%)

Get a consistently close and comfortable shave. The 7071cc comes with the attachments, a cleaning system and a carrying case. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO ELECTRIC SHAVERS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market, upgraded with Bluetooth capability. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERAGUN COMPARISON

Yamazaki Home Shoe Rack
Yamazaki Home Shoe Rack
$30 $35

$5 OFF W/ AMAZON COUPON (14%)

Simple, affordable, and super easy to put together, Yamazaki makes home goods that match just about any room. This shoe rack can only hold five pairs, but at this price, you could buy a couple and reorganize your entire shoe collection.

READ OUR GUIDE TO YAMAZAKI

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
$699.95
$700 $800

$100 OFF (12%)

The Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.

READ ABOUT THE BARISTA PRO

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
$78 $130

$52 OFF W/ CODE JOYFUL (40% )

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$119 $255

$136 OFF (53%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Cycling
Recover Like a Champ with This On-Sale Solution
Enter to Win Cannondale's Fastest Road Bike
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save $2,100 on a Badass Mountain Bike Today
17 Signs the Cycle of Bike Innovation Is Endless
The Best Face Masks for Running and Biking, Tested
10 Bike Racks that Blend Seamlessly Into Your Home
The Best Bike-Related Deals for Cyber Monday
The 10 Best New Outdoor Products of November 2020
These 12 New Bike Products Prove the Future Is Now
The Best New Fitness Products of October 2020