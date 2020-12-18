But Seriously, Who Can't Use a Vibrating Foam Roller at a Solid Discount?

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Deep-tissue massages are great and all, but they can also be kinda pricey — not to mention dicey in the COVID-19 era. But for the cost of basically one session, you can buy the equivalent of a deep-tissue massage and even take it along on trips. We’re talking about the TriggerPoint Charge Vibe portable foam roller, which is on sale right now for 25 percent off at REI.

TriggerPoint is already one of our favorite makers of affordable, effective foam rollers, and we’re huge fans of this vibrating version. The Charge Vibe features both high and wide ridges and three vibration speeds, allowing you to hit every muscle just right, increasing circulation to the areas that need it most during post-workout recovery.

The Charge Vibe weighs just a couple of pounds and is no bigger than a small dumbbell. In testing, we found it to be most effective on calves, quads, hamstrings, biceps and forearms. Pick one up today, and relaxation will never be too far away. And if you're looking for an even better deal on it and can wait until it's back in stock on 12/21, it's 45% off on Amazon.

Buy Now: $100 $75

