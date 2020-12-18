But Seriously, Who Can't Use a Vibrating Foam Roller at a Solid Discount?

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Deep-tissue massages are great and all, but they can also be kinda pricey — not to mention dicey in the COVID-19 era. But for the cost of basically one session, you can buy the equivalent of a deep-tissue massage and even take it along on trips. We’re talking about the TriggerPoint Charge Vibe portable foam roller, which is on sale right now for 25 percent off at REI.
TriggerPoint is already one of our favorite makers of affordable, effective foam rollers, and we’re huge fans of this vibrating version. The Charge Vibe features both high and wide ridges and three vibration speeds, allowing you to hit every muscle just right, increasing circulation to the areas that need it most during post-workout recovery.
The Charge Vibe weighs just a couple of pounds and is no bigger than a small dumbbell. In testing, we found it to be most effective on calves, quads, hamstrings, biceps and forearms. Pick one up today, and relaxation will never be too far away. And if you're looking for an even better deal on it and can wait until it's back in stock on 12/21, it's 45% off on Amazon.
Made In has your back this holiday season with an exclusive offer for Gear Patrol readers. Right now, the cookware brand is offering free overnight shipping on all orders over $200 with the code GP-OVERNIGHT.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market, upgraded with Bluetooth capability. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).
Simple, affordable, and super easy to put together, Yamazaki makes home goods that match just about any room. This shoe rack can only hold five pairs, but at this price, you could buy a couple and reorganize your entire shoe collection.
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
