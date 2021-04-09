Nike Just Announced a New Version of Its Most Popular Running Shoe

The Pegasus has become Nike's running shoe icon. It may not be as flashy or as fast as the headline-grabbing Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% , but it's been around for nearly four decades. And it's a safe bet that it'll hit the 40-year milestone and last many years beyond that, given that Nike has just announced the shoe's next iteration: the Air Zoom Pegasus 38 .

Since releasing the first version back in 1983, Nike has consistently geared the Pegasus for a full field of runners that includes occasional three-milers and half or full marathoners alike. The 38 is no different. In fact, some of the new updates aim to widen the goalposts; Nike adjusted the shoe's last to make more space in the toe, and a midfoot webbing system makes lacing more dynamic and adjustable.

Nike also gave the new Pegasus a mesh upper that differs from recent iterations. The change will likely be a welcome one — one of our tester's critiques of the Peg 37 was that its upper was too supportive. That same runner also noted that compared to previous iterations, the 37's sole was "softer and springier, but less responsive," making it "a no-nonsense running shoe for easy days." Nike carried these components, which include the company's durable React foam and an airbag in the forefoot, over into the new model, so it's safe to bet that the Pegasus 38 will be a solid shoe for the everyday runner too.

Nike will release the Air Zoom Pegasus 38 to Nike Members on April 22 ( you can join for free with your email here ) and with a wide release to follow on April 29. The shoe costs $120. It will also be available in a FlyEase version.

