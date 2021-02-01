Nike Just Revealed a Sneaker You Never Need to Touch

You know that old pair of sneakers you keep by the door, the ones with the squashed heels, so you can slip them on quickly to go grab the mail? Nike just turned that concept into a brand-new shoe, and it looks amazing.

The cleverly designed GO FlyEase features innovations that allow it to function much like that ragged pair. But this one has no laces, and it goes on and off perfectly without losing its shape. The key is a bi-stable hinge in the sole combined with flexible tensioner, a rubber strap that spans the length of the shoe.

To put them on, you simply step in. That action straightens of the sole, causing the tensioner to rise up and contract around your foot for a secure fit. To take them off, you simply step on the heel and reverse the process. (Oh, and if this explanation seems at all confusing, just refer to that mesmerizing GIF at the top of the page!)

The tensioner holds the shoe open... Nike ...then contracts for a comfy fit. Nike

Like all shoes in the FlyEase line, the GO was designed with accessibility in mind, making life easier for all kinds of people all over the globe. In its own statement on the shoe , Nike quotes champion fencer Bebe Vio, who won Paralympic gold in the Foil B category at the Rio Games: “Usually I spend so much time to get in my shoes. With the Nike GO FlyEase, I just need to put my feet in and jump on it. The shoes are a new kind of technology, not only for adaptive athletes but for everyone's real life.”

We could not have said it better ourselves. The Nike GO FlyEase will be available via invite for select Nike Members February 15, with a wider release coming later this year.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io