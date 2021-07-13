The 9 Best New Fitness Gear Releases of July

Summer's height has no shortage of sporting events. This month kicked off with the tail end of the Euro Cup, continued with the Tour de France and will culminate with the start of the Tokyo Olympics (finally). Sure, there won't be any spectators this time around , but most of us are watching from afar anyhow. And if you did have to cancel plans to attend, well, now you can spend some of that extra cash on all the new fitness gear that came out this month.

Oakley Kato 24k

Oakley

Oakley released its superhero-inspired frameless performance shades a little while ago, but they'll make an Olympic debut in a new 24k colorway.

Price: $291

SHOP NOW

100% Rideley

100%

For a subtler sports eyewear option, check out 100%'s new Rideley. It looks like a fashion frame, but its durability, lightness and grippy rubber inlays make it ideal for getting active (and sweaty).

Price: $110

SHOP NOW

Asics Metaspeed Edge

Asics

Now that racing is back on, you might find yourself aiming for a new PR. This new Asics shoe could help — based on research from the brand's Institute of Sport Science , the Metaspeed Edge is designed to aid runners who increase their stride cadence as they speed up.

Price: $250

SHOP NOW

Asics Gel-Kayano Lite 2

Asics

Asics has another shoe release that's more suitable for your everyday runs in the Gel-Kayano Lite 2. The shoe has stabilizing elements to keep your form straight and sure, particularly for overpronators, but it does so without the heft and bulk often associated with stability shoes.

Price: $160



SHOP NOW

Adidas RPT-02 SOL

Adidas

We're big fans of the performance-oriented (and washable) over-ear headphones Adidas released a couple years ago. So we're amped the brand is working on an update equipped with a Powerfoyle light cell that converts light from any source — be it the sun or a flickering halogen light — into bass-amplifying energy.

LEARN MORE

Adidas Uniforia Finale Pro Ball

Adidas

Been following the 2021 2020 Euro Cup? Now you can get the ball from the England v. Italy finale.

Price: $165

SHOP NOW

TriggerPoint Grid Travel

Courtesy

TriggerPoint's best-in-class, muscle-reviving foam roller now comes in a 10-inch size you can stuff in your weekender or carry on — so you can retain your recovery regimen no matter where you are.

Price: $27

SHOP NOW

Hoka One One Rincon 3

Hoka

Hoka is updating one of its tried-and-true running models to be lightweight in every possible way — from making cutouts in its already ultralight midsole foam to minimizing the more durable outsole rubber to key zones to thinning out the heel loop you use to pull on the shoe.

Price: $115

SHOP NOW

On Cloudboom Echo

On Running

The latest entry into the class of carbon-fiber-equipped, ultra-fast marathon running shoes is On's Cloudboom Echo. The company developed it in close collaboration with professional distance athletes, who will rocking it on the big stage at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Price: $270

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io