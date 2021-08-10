The Best New Fitness Gear of August Will Rock Your World

Crescendo: the highest point reached in a progressive increase of intensity. In some ways, that mellifluous term could describe August, which often features some of the most sweltering days of the year.

But just like that musical peak is inevitably followed by a change of pace, the end of the month signals a transition toward cooler conditions. Fittingly, this month's most notable fitness releases range from hot-weather gear to products suited for more chilled-out situations.

Something in common? They're all designed to help your body make beautiful music burning calories, in or out of the blazing sun.

Satisfy Out on a Wire Collection

Satisfy

Launched in conjunction with a new documentary of the same name — focusing on an underground, 344-mile race from Santa Monica to Las Vegas — Satisfy's new series features 17 high-end tops, shorts, socks, hats and bandanas. Ultralight, fast-drying and UV-shielding, they're beyond ready to run through a desert.



Price: $59+

Manor x Devereux Collection

Manor.

If your sporting predilections lean less... cardiovascular, this collaboration between two Phoenix brands might swing your way. Specialty footwear retailer Manor resort lifestyle brand Devereux's fresh take on golf apparel is inspired by the Valley of the Sun. Looks a bit cooler than your average club wear, we dare say.



Price: $34+

TRX Bandit Kit

TRX

As handy as resistance bands are, they can also dig into or slip through your mitts. Always innovating, TRX founder Randy Hetrick has a solution. “With the TRX Bandit, we have refined strength-band training in a manner that optimizes control and results," he explains. "The ergonomic handle design is a game-changer." This kit packs two handles, four strength bands and a seven-day TRX Training Club trial to help you use them.



Price: $49.95

Pearl Izumi Attack AmFIB Lite Jacket

Pearl Izumi

When the leaves fall and the temps drop, this technical piece is ready. Three-layer windproof, water-resistant AmFIB softshell fabric on the chest and forward-facing parts of the sleeves ward off inclement weather, while the back of the jacket and sleeves boast thermal fleece and three spacious rear pockets let you stash gloves, snacks and more.

Price: $150

MYX Fitness MYX II Plus

MYX Fitness

This tech-heavy indoor bike has already features a rotating 21.5-inch touchscreen to help you make the most of MYX's $29/month streaming platform, plus dual-sided pedals, water bottle holders. You can jump off the bike for other kinds of training, too, courtesy of the included 6-piece weight set, kettlebell, stabilizing mat, exercise mat and foam roller.

Price: $1,799

Equinox+ x WHOOP

Courtesy

The popular training platform gets a notable upgrade by integrating with the elegant fitness band, allowing Equinox+ members to access personalized class recommendations based on physiological data, continuous fitness tracking and health monitoring. The end result is a deeper understanding training and recovery — and ever-better performance.

Le Mec

Le Mec

Former BestMade Co. CEO Tim Sharp switches gears with this carefully curated new fitness retailer, featuring apparel, gear and recovery products from such luxe brands as Pas Normal Studios, Greyson, Ryu and Asystem. Shown here are the exemplary Pas Normal Off-Race Thermal Gilet ($238) and Ryu Locker Pack 24L ($158), fall workout accoutrements at their finest.

