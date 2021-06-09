8 Stylish Running Hats That Won’t Make You Look Like A Dork

Baseball caps and flat brims are great, but they aren’t designed for running. They won't wick sweat off your head, they're definitely not breathable and you can't toss them in the washing machine when they get a little salty. But a hat is an essential piece of running gear — a good one can keep sweat and sun out of your eyes (and keep any unruly hair-dos out of your face). By "a good one," we mean light, stretchy, breathable and, of course, stylish.