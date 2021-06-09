Today's Top Stories
1
Why Is Buying a Used Bike Online So Difficult?
2
The Best Gifts for Dads That Love to DIY
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Could Be the Perfect Summer Watch

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

8 Stylish Running Hats That Won’t Make You Look Like A Dork

Enhance your miles with style and shade.

By Tanner Bowden
three hats for running
Courtesy

Baseball caps and flat brims are great, but they aren’t designed for running. They won't wick sweat off your head, they're definitely not breathable and you can't toss them in the washing machine when they get a little salty. But a hat is an essential piece of running gear — a good one can keep sweat and sun out of your eyes (and keep any unruly hair-dos out of your face). By "a good one," we mean light, stretchy, breathable and, of course, stylish.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Path Projects Muir Cap
Courtesy
pathprojects.com
$24.00
SHOP NOW

Breathability in a running hat is crucial, and to provide unmatched breathability, Path Projects puts 94 two-millimeter holes all over the top and side panels. The cap just stretchy enough and easy to adjust, making it a solid grab for the running closet.

Janji Transit Tech Cap
Courtesy
janji.com
$38.00
SHOP NOW

Janji's Transit might lack busy prints or dayglo colors, but the five-panel running hat has more to it than meets the eye. Most apparent is a small zippered pocket that has enough room for a key or credit card but isn't obtrusive on your noggin. Then there's its DWR finish, which adds a bit of weather protection, and the reflective logo adds a bit of protection protection.

New Balance 5 Panel Performance Hat
Courtesy
newbalance.com
$21.99
SHOP NOW

It may look plain, but New Balance's five-panel running hat is stitched with features that make running in it a breeze. Mesh panels for ventilation, UPF sun protection and a reflective brim round out the list.

Satisfy Perforated Running Cap
Courtesy
satisfyrunning.com
$60.00
SHOP NOW

If you're looking to add a vibe to your regular runs, look to Paris-based Satisfy to supply it. Its Perforated Running Cap may be pricey, but it's super-lightweight at 1.4 ounces, and its Italian-made ripstop fabric is durable, too. It's hard to argue with that leopard print, too.

Arc'teryx Calvus Cap
Courtesy
amazon.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

Arc’teryx makes high-quality gear that continually tops our buying guides, and this cap is no different. It’s designed for mountain training, but it’ll handle any road run easily. If you don't like a Velcro band, you're in luck: this cap has an adjustable stretch closure strap with a quick-release buckle instead.

Ciele Athletics GOCap
Courtesy
fleetfeet.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

Ciele makes all types of hats for running, but its very first, the five-panel GOCap, is still among its best. It's lightweight, very comfortable and is machine washable. Plus, Ciele is always coming out with new color designs, so consider this a hat you can build a collection around.

Myles Momentum Cap
Courtesy
mylesapparel.com
$28.00
SHOP NOW

River, Storm and White with Fog are a few of the colors that Myles makes its five-panel Momentum Cap in. Each one has a casual look that belies its performance-oriented elements (mesh panels, a moisture-wicking headband). The adjustable snap band stays comfy, no matter how many miles in you are.

Saysky Blaze Cap
Courtesy
saysky.us
$39.00
SHOP NOW

Copenhagen-based Saysky's entry into the five-panel running hat realm is the Blaze. It's a touch less technical than some of its louder run apparel, but only in looks; the technical features are top-notch. Primary amongst them are its moisture-wicking fabric and mesh panels. It also provides UV protection and is machine washable.

The Best Running Shoes Available Right Now
three running shoes
Gear Patrol

This list of top performers incorporates recent winners and time-tested standbys to help you find the perfect pair.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Running
Roger Federer's New Tennis Shoe Is One of a Kind
These New Sneakers Aim to Make Fast Runners Faster
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Sun Shirts of 2021
The 8 Best New Fitness Products of May 2021
Patrick Mahomes Sports a Crazy New Pair of Oakleys
The 18 Best Running Shoes Available Right Now
9 Ultra-Marathoners Share Their Top Tips for You
What I Learned from a Month of Whoop
Recover Like a Champ with This On-Sale Solution
How to Treat Blisters from Running