12 Ways to Run Just a Little Bit Faster in 2022

According to data from 2021, 50 percent of new year's resolutions are centered around fitness. (For perspective, the three most popular resolutions after fitness are losing weight, saving more money and improving diet.)

For many of us, the easiest, safest and most reliable form of exercise is running. It requires minimal equipment and no gym membership, and you can do it anywhere (weather permitting). Running is an excellent form of exercise; it improves cardiovascular fitness, builds strong bones and strengthens muscles.

Although it's low maintenance, you can easily upgrade your running game with some new kicks, apparel and recovery gear. Start 2022 on the right foot with our top picks for running gear.

