12 Ways to Run Just a Little Bit Faster in 2022

According to data from 2021, 50 percent of new year's resolutions are centered around fitness. (For perspective, the three most popular resolutions after fitness are losing weight, saving more money and improving diet.)
For many of us, the easiest, safest and most reliable form of exercise is running. It requires minimal equipment and no gym membership, and you can do it anywhere (weather permitting). Running is an excellent form of exercise; it improves cardiovascular fitness, builds strong bones and strengthens muscles.
Although it's low maintenance, you can easily upgrade your running game with some new kicks, apparel and recovery gear. Start 2022 on the right foot with our top picks for running gear.
The Bondi X features plush cushioning — it's designed to provide a forgiving impact and ride, without a ton of weight. It also features a carbon fiber plate, which maximizes efficiency without sacrificing comfort. If you're looking for a fast, forgiving ride, you'll find it in Hoka.
Technically a rain jacket, this outer layer features stretchy polyester that's highly breathable, making it perfect for runs in wet conditions. This jacket is also packable and incredibly light — you may even forget you have it on.
This stylish long sleeve is Janji's first-ever synthetic blend running shirt that biodegrades like 100 percent cotton. Don't worry about it failing you on a run though; the fabric was formulated to break down in anaerobic (oxygen-poor) environments like the landfill, but not during your daily miles.
If you're planning on running after dark, you'll need some reflective gear. Ciele, maker of some of our favorite running hats, has a full line of reflective caps that don’t skimp on style. Take this one, which uses reflectivity in a pattern to enhance its design rather than turn it into something that looks like safety gear.
The Vista 2s look similar to their predecessors, but Jaybird made them better in just about every way. The buds have noise-cancellation and transparency modes, plus improved battery life and ruggedness — an IP68 rating (instead of IPX7) means they are fully dust-proof and waterproof. Jaybird made the charging case more durable (IP54 rated), too.
While a headlamp will keep you seen, and help you see, a flashlight adds another layer of protection. This one has a small harness, so you can illuminate the trail or flash it towards traffic easily without worrying about dropping it throughout your run.
These shorts jam a ton of performance and style into an ultralight package. The design is thoughtful, with polyester micro dobby fabric used for most of the shorts and some mesh over the thighs, all of which drapes comfortably — even with four mesh pockets on the hips.
Layer up the safe way with these reflective running tights — after the sun sets, you'll still stand out thanks to 3M Scotchlite Carbon Black Stretch reflectivity placed in critical areas. A zippered back pocket lets you stow essentials, and updated Drilayer fabric (78 percent polyester, 22 percent spandex) wicks moisture and insulates.
Stay comfortable in varied conditions with this merino wool layer — naturally temperature regulating and odor-resistant, this technical workhorse will keep you warm pre-run, and cool during. The cherry on top? It's made with Tracksmith's classic New England style, so you'll look sharp whether it's your first mile or your tenth.
If you're looking for improved visuals and a contoured close-to-face fit, set your sights on the Kato. By wrapping the lens and adding rigidity in key areas, Oakley did away with the frame entirely, providing a wider field of vision and impact protection. The Kato is lighter and more comfortable than traditional sunglasses, too.
As awareness of the positive impact of recovery on performance increases, so does the number of tools to facilitate it. Therabody, best known for its percussion massage guns, recently rolled out these medical-grade boots that reduce muscle fatigue and inflammation through pneumatic compression, and our initial testing has been encouraging.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io