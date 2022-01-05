Today's Top Stories
12 Ways to Run Just a Little Bit Faster in 2022

Put your best foot forward, and stride into 2022 with our top picks designed to boost your running game.

By Hayley Helms
sporty asian mid man running and jumping against shutter
Asia-Pacific Images StudioGetty Images

According to data from 2021, 50 percent of new year's resolutions are centered around fitness. (For perspective, the three most popular resolutions after fitness are losing weight, saving more money and improving diet.)

For many of us, the easiest, safest and most reliable form of exercise is running. It requires minimal equipment and no gym membership, and you can do it anywhere (weather permitting). Running is an excellent form of exercise; it improves cardiovascular fitness, builds strong bones and strengthens muscles.

Although it's low maintenance, you can easily upgrade your running game with some new kicks, apparel and recovery gear. Start 2022 on the right foot with our top picks for running gear.

Hoka Bondi X
Hoka Bondi X
$200.00
The Bondi X features plush cushioning — it's designed to provide a forgiving impact and ride, without a ton of weight. It also features a carbon fiber plate, which maximizes efficiency without sacrificing comfort. If you're looking for a fast, forgiving ride, you'll find it in Hoka.

On Running Weather Jacket
On Running Weather Jacket
$239.99
Technically a rain jacket, this outer layer features stretchy polyester that's highly breathable, making it perfect for runs in wet conditions. This jacket is also packable and incredibly light — you may even forget you have it on. 

Satisfy 2-Pack Cotton Tube Socks
Satisfy 2-Pack Cotton Tube Socks
$69.00
Satisfy makes some of the most technically advanced, good-looking running gear you can buy. It's expensive, but once you start wearing the gear, even if it's just socks, you won't ever look back.

Janji Runterra Bio Long Sleeve
Janji Runterra Bio Long Sleeve
$68.00
This stylish long sleeve is Janji's first-ever synthetic blend running shirt that biodegrades like 100 percent cotton. Don't worry about it failing you on a run though; the fabric was formulated to break down in anaerobic (oxygen-poor) environments like the landfill, but not during your daily miles. 

Ciele LRCap - Night Right Allover
Ciele LRCap - Night Right Allover
$50.00
If you're planning on running after dark, you'll need some reflective gear. Ciele, maker of some of our favorite running hats, has a full line of reflective caps that don’t skimp on style. Take this one, which uses reflectivity in a pattern to enhance its design rather than turn it into something that looks like safety gear.

Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird Vista 2
$149.99
The Vista 2s look similar to their predecessors, but Jaybird made them better in just about every way. The buds have noise-cancellation and transparency modes, plus improved battery life and ruggedness — an IP68 rating (instead of IPX7) means they are fully dust-proof and waterproof. Jaybird made the charging case more durable (IP54 rated), too. 

Nathan Terra Fire 400 RX Hand Torch
Nathan Terra Fire 400 RX Hand Torch
$60.00
While a headlamp will keep you seen, and help you see, a flashlight adds another layer of protection. This one has a small harness, so you can illuminate the trail or flash it towards traffic easily without worrying about dropping it throughout your run.

Patagonia Strider Pro Running Shorts 5"
Patagonia Strider Pro Running Shorts 5"
$69.00
These shorts jam a ton of performance and style into an ultralight package. The design is thoughtful, with polyester micro dobby fabric used for most of the shorts and some mesh over the thighs, all of which drapes comfortably — even with four mesh pockets on the hips. 

Brooks Carbonite Tights
Brooks Carbonite Tights
$130.00
Layer up the safe way with these reflective running tights — after the sun sets, you'll still stand out thanks to 3M Scotchlite Carbon Black Stretch reflectivity placed in critical areas. A zippered back pocket lets you stow essentials, and updated Drilayer fabric (78 percent polyester, 22 percent spandex) wicks moisture and insulates.

Tracksmith Downeaster
Tracksmith Downeaster
$148.00
Stay comfortable in varied conditions with this merino wool layer — naturally temperature regulating and odor-resistant, this technical workhorse will keep you warm pre-run, and cool during. The cherry on top? It's made with Tracksmith's classic New England style, so you'll look sharp whether it's your first mile or your tenth. 

Oakley Kato
Oakley Kato
$291.00
If you're looking for improved visuals and a contoured close-to-face fit, set your sights on the Kato. By wrapping the lens and adding rigidity in key areas, Oakley did away with the frame entirely, providing a wider field of vision and impact protection. The Kato is lighter and more comfortable than traditional sunglasses, too. 

Therabody RecoveryAir System
Therabody RecoveryAir System
$699.00
As awareness of the positive impact of recovery on performance increases, so does the number of tools to facilitate it. Therabody, best known for its percussion massage guns, recently rolled out these medical-grade boots that reduce muscle fatigue and inflammation through pneumatic compression, and our initial testing has been encouraging

