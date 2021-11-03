Keep a Blistering Pace Without the Blisters: These Are Some of Our Favorite Running Socks

When it comes to getting your running kit together, it's okay to admit that socks are generally an afterthought. Shorts get exciting technical fabrics and clever features. Tees and tanks get fun designs. Shoes, obviously, are the top priority. Already fourth in the pecking order and we haven't even mentioned running gear for cooler temperatures yet! Socks don't really have a bad rap — (almost) all of us wear them when we run — but they do tend to be overlooked. When it comes to staying comfortable and preventing blisters and hot spots, though, hardly anything is more important than a good pair of socks.

Running socks, as you may notice once you see our list, don't have to be made from the most technical materials or have unique features to be effective. However, that doesn't mean we don't love a sock that is made specifically with running in mind. We polled GP staffers to get everyone's go-to socks and rounded them up here. Whether you're looking for a lightweight compression sock designed for speed or a comfy, cushioned sock for long Sunday runs, we've got you covered.