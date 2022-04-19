We've all felt it. When the motivation tanks run low, working out just seems like a chore. Rep after boring rep. Stride after repetitive stride. No matter how hard we try to boost our spirits – with new gym clothes, new supplements and new routines – sometimes you just want to leave the training for more more fun activities like, say, your favorite video games.

Well, fitness brand Aviron might have a cheat code that allows you to put the fun back in your daily training routine. With a lineup of engaging rowing machines, you can gamify your regimen for a new spin on working out. Gaming and fitness? We had to look deeper.

Aviron has engaging workouts for everyone

One of the ways Aviron keeps you motivated to work out is its wide variety of training styles. Boasting a growing library of 14 arcade-style video games, you can breeze through your routines blasting bugs, breaking bricks, outrunning zombies and more.

And when there's gaming, there's got to be a high score, right? Aviron delivers, allowing you compete virtually with friends and community members as you rack up points to conquer the leaderboard. Feeling fit? Test yourself in Aviron's "Pros vs. Joes" platform, where you can compete against professional athletes and Olympians.

But maybe you're not the gaming type. Maybe you'd rather catch up on your favorite Netflix series – or rewatch your favorite sitcom for the 12th time. Aviron still has a platform for you. A first in the industry, Aviron rowers have integrated streaming entertainment platforms such as the aforementioned Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and YouTube. Track your stats while taking in your favorite movies, series and more – the perfect way to get caught up on your watchlist.

Lastly, some days you just want a simple workout. Aviron offers coached programs from Training Tall's Austin Hendrickson, giving you a great mix of rowing, strength training, stretching and more. For more high-intensity work – and more variety – you can browse Aviron's hundreds of guided programs – both gamified and traditional – that can take you off the machine for a full body workout, too. And if you just want to take in a view, choose Aviron's "Virtual Rowing" platform, giving you digital access to the world's most scenic waterways.

These rowers aim to put the 'fun' in functionality

Setting all the entertainment aside, these rowing machines are, after all, designed with fitness in mind. The magnetic and air resistance provided call for challenging, full-body exertion, helping you get the most out of your training. The low impact rowing nature can be altered to your needs on the fly, too, thanks to Aviron's patented auto-resistance change that adjusts to your training pace. And if you want to really push yourself, Aviron offers an industry-best option of added resistance to pull up to 100+ pounds with 16 levels.

As far as the workout programs go, Aviron designs its content with a focus on high intensity interval training (HIIT), meaning short workouts that pack a punch. You won't be paddling away your entire evenings; these routines are designed to get in, have fun, get pumped and get out.

Where to buy an Aviron Rower

Aviron offers two models on their site, catering to all audiences. The Impact Series Rower is a lightweight machine with a 397-pound weight limit. The Impact Series can be great for individuals tight on space, as Aviron's patented folding technology adds convenient storage capabilities, too.

For those desiring a beefier build, Aviron's Tough Series Rower bumps up the weight limit to 507 pounds, but the more secure construction trades heftiness for storability.

Both rowing machines feature a 22-inch HD touch screen as well as a two-year warranty. Trade your gaming paddles for some fitness-focused paddling and find a new way to enjoy your training today.

