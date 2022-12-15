Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Men’s Workout Clothes

Today's fabrics are better at moisture management, and they’re also more comfortable, offer better mobility and last longer.

By Cory Smith and Ben Emminger
collage of workout shorts, black tshirt, and gray socks
Courtesy

It used to be that the sweatier your workout gear, the better your workout experience, but at what cost? While sure, these sweat-stained garments could be worn like a badge of honor, they often left you uncomfortable and less enthused to get after another set. In today’s training landscape, the wardrobe has adapted to the times, providing excellent comfort and performance in every stitch.

No longer are your gym shorts and cut-off tees handcuffed to a cotton makeup. Today’s fabrics can offer exceptional breathability, flexibility and more. From skin-tight compression gear, to free-flowing garb that’s ready to cloak you in unmatched coziness, there’s a wardrobe for every fitness discipline these days.

While your workout wardrobe might already have some of these high-quality pieces in its roster, it never hurts to upgrade and refresh the rotation from time to time. To paraphrase Deion Sanders, "If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good.” Look good, feel good, and (according to Sanders) get a better workout by upgrading to workout wear from these top-rated men’s workout brands.

What Makes for Good Workout Apparel?

When you’re looking for fresh new threads to add to your workout ensemble, there are a number of qualities to look for. First and foremost, you want your apparel to work as hard as you do. Lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics can boost your training routine, keeping you comfortable as you move.

Second, you should look for products that are going to stay with you. Exercising can cause a lot of strain on your clothing, and if you’ve invested in quality apparel, it makes sense to want to have it last longer than a handful of sessions. Keep a close eye on the fabrics used, and look for characteristics such as multi-directional stretch, double stitching and abrasion resistance.

Lastly, if you’re set on one fitness activity as your go-to, look for workout clothes that cater to those movements. For example, workout clothes for yoga can allow for free-flowing poses without compromising comfort, while cycling or running apparel leans more so into the lightweight, performance aspect of training. While there are plenty of multi-faceted options that can keep you comfortable no matter your style, having a few pieces in your wardrobe specifically for those activities can help you get the most out of your routine.

Rhone
men running wearing rhone gear
Rhone

Materials matter when it comes to performance workout clothes. While some activewear brands cut costs by sourcing cheaper fabrics, Rhone does not compromise. The brand’s premium-priced apparel features only the best carefully crafted textiles, never compromising on comfort, fit and durability. Every piece is as aesthetically good-looking as it is functional.

Rhone 7-inch Unlined Mako Short
$68 AT RHONE

These shorts are built on the premise that the only thing that matters when working out… is the workout. Made with a 4-way stretch, durable DWR-treated fabric, the Mako short is fully featured with gusseted seams for superior mobility and a media pocket for your phone.

Saxx
saxx underwear
Saxx

This men’s only brand was founded to solve a problem very specific to men — how can you make a comfortable, supportive pair of underwear that minimizes moisture, friction and that uncomfortable clammy feeling down south during workouts? Their innovative BallPark Pouch technology is, “designed to reduce skin-against-skin friction,” using a “3D hammock-shaped pouch that keeps everything in place.

Saxx Quest Long Boxer Brief
Courtesy
$36 AT SAXXUNDERWEAR.COM

Made using a quick-dry mesh, these stylish, comfortable briefs are ready for any fitness task on your agenda. The long leg silhouette sits just above the knee, making these exceptional liners for yoga as well. Also, the BallPark Pouch keeps your boys comfy and supported through even the most strenuous workouts and training sessions.

Smartwool
smartwool socks
Smartwool

When the founders wanted to make socks that would enable them to ski longer without getting cold toes, they stumbled upon the power of merino wool. Considered nature’s high-performance fabric, merino wool outperforms just about every synthetic fabric out there in terms of regulating both hot and cold temperatures and wicking moisture while being naturally odor-neutralizing. Today, Smartwool carries a full lineup of performance apparel, all made mostly with merino wool.

Smartwool Run Zero Cushion Mid Crew Socks
Courtesy
$21 AT SMARTWOOL.COM

Whether running, hiking, or working out at the gym, Smartwool running socks are fit for any challenge. A Virtually Seamless Toe helps defend against chafing, while Indestructawool technology helps boost durability for a sock that’s there with you session after session. We really enjoy the mesh venting, too, that keeps your feet cool and comfortable with maximum breathability and moisture management.

Prana
prana
Prana

Prana, in Sanskrit, is a word to describe life. The company was founded in Carlsbad, California with an emphasis on creating sustainable yoga, climbing, surfing and fitness clothes. The brand’s earth-toned soft fabric is made with 100-percent organic cotton in Fair Trade Certified factories. If comfortable, sustainable clothing is important to you, look no further.

Prana Super Mojo Short II
Courtesy
$59 AT PRANA.COM

As one of our best shorts and liners for yoga, these colorful bottoms feature a drawcord-free waistband and 10-inch inseam. The Super Mojo Short II is linerless, allowing you to transition easily from frog pose to warrior without hassle. Additionally, these shorts feature UPF 50+ sun protection, perfect for when you want to take your flows outside into the open air.

Nike
nike
Nike

If there was ever a brand that needed no introduction, Nike would most certainly be it. Founded as a running shoe brand in the 70s, Nike has grown to become a powerhouse sports brand. From golf to skateboarding, Nike makes some of the best and most fashionable workout clothes for men.

Nike Dri-Fit Long-Sleeve Training T-Shirt
Nike
$30 AT NIKE

When your workout goes from a warm-up pace to RPE 9, you want to ensure your apparel is comfortable. This long sleeve from Nike boasts the brand’s signature Dri-Fit technology designed to keep you cool through every movement. A convenient odor-resistant finish also means this top can be worn through multiple sessions, leading to less days in the laundry hamper and more time at the bar(bell).

Gymshark
gymshark
Gymshark

Gymshark has quickly earned its place as one of the best fitness apparel brands. This UK-based fitness brand exploded on social media a few years ago and boasts over 5.6 million Instagram followers today. Its straightforward, clean-looking workout clothing is both highly functional and comfortable at prices that rival Old Navy and H&M.

Gymshark Rest Day Sweats Joggers
Courtesy
$60 AT GYMSHARK

Not every piece of fitness apparel needs to be designed for in-training scenarios. These comfortable joggers boast an oversized fit and heavyweight fabric ideal for those off days where you let your body recover and rejuvenate for the upcoming sessions ahead. Plus, the Rest Day Sweat Joggers come equipped with side pockets, so your smartphone and EDC essentials are always within reach, whether bursting through a squat session or kicking back on the couch.

Nobull
man working out wearing nobull camo tee
NOBULL

CrossFit athletes, you know what’s up. As the title sponsor of the CrossFit Games, Nobull is no stranger to putting in the work. Known widely for performance footwear, this Boston-based company prides itself on making gear without excuses. Maintain those intense circuits with the brand’s impressive apparel lineup designed with the no-frills, no-B.S. mindset you want when training hard.

Nobull Blended Merino Wool Track Pant
Courtesy
$124 AT NOBULL

Don’t worry about overheating with these premium joggers from Nobull. Climate-regulating technologies help your legs maintain that comfortable, cozy vibe no matter how hard you press your training. Additionally, the subtly porous fabric helps wick away moisture, perfect for defending against those nasty sweat stains that can tarnish any workout fit.

Janji
janji
Janji

Based out of Boston, Janji is a boutique running clothing brand that strives to continually improve how they, “Treat people, planet and products as we put our best foot forward and make better choices every day,” a motto they call, “Perpetual Forward Motion.” Two percent of all proceeds are donated to help countries access clean water. The brand’s clean-lined workout clothing and colorful prints and patterns are inspired by the countries Janji helps, such as Kenya, Peru, Nepal and Uganda.

Janji Repeat Merino Tech Long Sleeve
Courtesy
$88 AT JANJI.COM

Ideal for those brisk early morning jaunts, this premium long sleeve cloaks your torso in a thermoregulating merino blend that also helps defend against any growing funk you may develop mid-workout. Plus, at just 9.9 ounces, this long sleeve is exceptionally lightweight, adding less bulk to your winter-ready training ensembles.

Ten Thousand
best new fitness gear
Ten Thousand

Athletes aren’t made overnight. It takes grit, determination and perseverance. Ten Thousand is a brand built on these principles. The brand believes every day is an opportunity to be better than yesterday. Ten Thousand apparel embodies this gritty mantra, made to withstand the toughest of workouts. Every product goes through rigorous testing for strength and resistance.

Ten Thousand Interval Short
$68 AT TEN THOUSAND

These shorts check all the boxes you want in a pair of workout shorts — comfort, mobility, secure storage, and tough as hell. Available in 5-inch, 7-inch, and 9-inch inseams, you can also opt for a compression liner with odor control or skip the liner altogether. The Intervals are so impressive, we placed them at the top of our best gym shorts for any type of workout.

Reigning Champ
two men running in a desert
Reigning Champ

This Canada-based sportswear company has its roots in innovative excellence. Boasting a plethora of stylish garms fit for the gym and the streets, Reigning Champ has quickly become one of our favorite workout brands. Utilizing signature fabrics with an emphasis on rugged construction and unrivaled comfort, it’s easy to see why Asics, Prince, District Vision and more have teamed up with this sportswear company for a plethora of visually-pleasing, performance-ready goods.

Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Pullover Hoodie
Courtesy
$145 AT REIGNINGCHAMP.COM

We love this hoodie both as a pump cover as well as a general do-it-all top layer. The Midweight Terry fabric provides the perfect amount of comfort and structure, and the minimalistic design gives off that “all work, no play” vibe you’d want in any serious training scenario. The flatlock seams are another added touch that eliminate any potential chafing whether or your first set or last.

Alo Yoga
alo yoga
Alo Yoga

Rooted in the practice of yoga and its transformative power, this LA-based yoga brand is particularly popular with celebrities. Designed to go from the yoga studio to the streets, Alo’s simple, print-free color palette is both stylish and functional. However, don’t be fooled by its simplistic look — Alo clothing is extremely high-end and long-lasting.

Alo Yoga Idol Hooded Runner
Now 41% off
$70 AT ALO YOGA

Perfect for a quick run in cooler conditions, or as a warm-up layer for your strength session, the Alo Idol Hooded runner is made with a silk-like fabric called pique. The lightweight, breathable material feels soft and smooth against the skin while keeping you cool.

Satisfy
man running in sand dunes
Satisfy

If you desire the vibrant, neon, big-box style that’s prevalent in running gear, this brand isn’t for you. Proudly dubbing itself the, “Anti-running running brand,” Satisfy seamlessly blends fashion and performance into every apparel and accessory. With premium textiles and innovative features, this French company is all about eliminating distractions in pursuit of the runner’s high. Be warned, though, these aren’t your everyday garments — expect to pay a premium for these premium workout threads.

Satisfy MothTech T‑Shirt
Courtesy
€130 AT SATISFYRUNNING.COM

Okay, we said in the intro that cotton tees are out of style. Well, this technical top from Satisfy is definitely the exception to that rule. Signature Moth Eaten holes provide excellent ventilation as you stack up the miles, and we really can’t deny the style in this premium product. Plus, an internal hidden key pocket allows you to tote your house key with ease as you strut your stuff through your favorite running route.

Vuori
vuori
Vuori

With surf-styling undertones, Vuori is an activewear clothing company aimed at making high-quality apparel that blurs the line between performance workout wear and everyday threads. Vuori’s fabric selection is top-notch. Only the finest materials go into each piece of clothing. For those looking for soft, mobile workout gear with a hint of California style, Vuori has you covered.

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
$89 AT VUORI

Take your most comfortable pair of sweatpants, add some stretch and moisture-wicking capabilities, and you might come close to these ultra-comfortable, high-performing joggers. Cut with a relaxed fit through the hips and slim, tapered 28-inch inseam leg, Vuori’s Sunday Performance Jogger is one pair of workout pants you won’t want to take off.

Under Armour
under armour
Carlos Fernandez Laser

Ever since Kevin Plank’s groundbreaking moisture-wicking compression shirt was worn under the pads of University of Maryland football players, Under Armour has been at the forefront of cutting-edge athletic apparel. Trusted by countless professional athletes and sports teams, Under Armour styles cover the gamut from weight training to golf gear.

Under Armour UA Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve
$25 AT UNDER ARMOUR

If ever there was one training tee everyone should own at least one of, it’s this one. Moderately priced, you can get a few for the cost of one of the more expensive workout tops. The lightweight, 100-percent polyester fabric wicks moisture well and dries fast. For bigger guys, it comes in nine different sizes, up to 5XL, as well as a tall fit for longer torsos.

Fourlaps
four laps
Four Laps

You shouldn’t have to sacrifice performance for style. Fourlaps founder Daniel Shapiro sought out to create an activewear brand built on this belief that not only looks good but doesn’t compromise. Designed with an urban professional in mind, Fourlaps style is classic, modern and comfortable as hell.

Fourlaps Rush Hoodie
Now 64% off
$35 AT FOURLAPS

Fourlaps describes the Rush Hoodie as a, “modern update on the classic hoodie,” and we agree. This hoodie uses a super-soft French terry fabric that’s just as comfortable as your favorite cotton sweatshirt, but technical enough to work out in. It’s pricey for a hoodie, but you won’t find this attention to detail and craftsmanship on a regular cotton option.

On Running
man stretching wearing on running clothing
On

With the goal of revolutionizing the sensation of running, On has stepped confidently into the sector, backed by an impressive catalog of footwear, apparel and accessories. In July of 2016, On introduced its first range of performance running gear engineered to make running feel effortless. Whatever the run or conditions, there’s a product packed to the seams with tech specs and features to help you float through every mile.

On Performance-T
Courtesy
$80 AT ON RUNNING

When the heat is on, you need gear that’s up to the flames. The Performance-T is race day ready thanks to an ultralight silhouette that’s moisture-wicking and fast-drying. The taped — not stitched — seams promote a weightless feel, and the eight available colorways ensure you’re ready to get off the perfect fit, whether traversing a new trail or stepping atop the podium.

Patagonia
man running in a field
Patagonia

Don’t think that this outdoor-oriented brand isn’t comfortable in the gym space, too. With a number of products and silhouettes designed to keep you moving, Patagonia is a fantastic brand to consider adding to your fitness wardrobe. Each piece is carefully designed to ensure it’s not only ready to perform, but ready to do good as well. Many of the brand’s products feature recycled content, so your workouts have less effect 0n the Earth and more on your overall health.

Patagonia
Courtesy
$79 AT PATAGONIA

One of our favorite running shirts also comes in a long-sleeved version, perfect for brisk morning runs or days in the gym where you just want a little more coverage. The breathability of this top is, well, top notch, making each sweat session more bearable and inviting. Also, the merino wool and recycled polyester blend can be the perfect layering system for days when the temperature drops below cozy.

2XU
man working out in 2xu leggings
2XU

Pronounced “Two Times You,” 2XU started as a triathlon and running brand and has since grown to become a leader in compression wear across all sports. Using a proprietary PWX compression fabric, 2XU compression garments claim to increase peak power and blood flow while reducing injury and speeding up recovery. Get a better workout and bounce back faster by adding a pair of these comfortable, high-performance compression pants.

2XU Core Compression Tights
$90 AT US.2XU.COM

If you’re going to wear tights, make them compression tights. If you’re going to wear compression tights, wear the best: 2XU. These graduated compression tights feature 2XU’s proprietary PWX fabric with circular knit 360-degree stretch to increase blood flow and help improve recovery.

Hylete
hylete circuit ii cross training shoe
Hylete

Hylete may not be as familiar a brand as some on this list, but that doesn’t mean they’re not as good. What started as a single pair of men’s workout shorts in 2012 has grown into a full line of fitness apparel, gear and cross-training shoes. Hylete’s dedication to customer feedback drives product development. By only selling through the brand’s website, there’s a direct line to customer feedback.

Hylete Nexus Crew
$48 AT HYLETE.COM

The best workout shirts are the ones you don’t want to take off post-workout. Hylete’s Nexus Crew is one such t-shirt. Made with a smooth feeling polyester and Spandex blend, the stretchy fabric allows unrestricted movement, even during overhead lifts.

Adidas
blue version beckenbauer track pants
Adidas

The classic three stripe Adidas logo is a staple of athletic apparel — not to mention the timeless Adidas two-piece tracksuit. This German-based company originated when founder Adi Dassler started making shoes in his mother’s kitchen. Today, Adidas’ focus is on “Owning the Game,” as they call it, a customer-focused strategy aimed at producing the best sportswear for an active and healthy lifestyle.

Adidas Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Pants
Now 49% off
$33 AT ADIDAS

Even classics need updating every once in a while. Slide into this modern take on the classic Adidas tracksuit. These heavy-weight cotton and fleece blend track pants are cut much slimmer than the classic baggy look.

Path Projects
path projects
Path Projects

Like most new runners, what started out as a hobby to stay in shape quickly became an obsession. After getting burnt out on road running, founder Scott Bailey discovered the joy and freedom of trail running. However, there was one problem: Bailey struggled to find a truly functional pair of running shorts with liners for all weather conditions and distances. Thus, the concept of the Path Projects’ linerless running shorts was born.

Path Projects Sykes PX Short
Courtesy
$49 AT PATH PROJECTS

Offered in both 5-inch and 7-inch inseams, the best-selling Sykes short features Path Projects’ signature linerless technology for unencumbered movement. The durable shell is super stretchy and DWR-treated for water resistance. Carry everything you’ll need with ease in the three zippered pockets, back phone pocket, front key pocket and additional small back pockets.

Mack Weldon
mack weldon
Mack Weldon

Mack Weldon was founded on the belief that men’s basics should not be, well, basic. What may look simple to us — underwear, socks, sweats and t-shirts — Mack Weldon puts meticulous detail into designing. From the highest quality fabric, to the extensive dedication to fit, you know any clothing that bears the Mack Weldon name will be the best.

Mack Weldon AIRKNITx Boxer Brief
Courtesy
$32 AT MACK WELDON

Seriously, when was the last time you purchased new underwear. If you’re in the market for new drawers — which we’ll predict you are — these boxer briefs should be at the top of your list. The integrated cool zones and supportive flyless pouch provide everything you need in a pair. Plus, the no-roll waistband lays comfortably across the midsection for an unobtrusive fit that’s as comfortable in the gym as it is out on the town.

Reebok
reebok
Reebok

Reebok’s popularity has followed somewhat of a rocky road. During the height of the 80s, Reebok sales were booming. The Reebok Pump was the hottest shoe on the market. However, at the turn of the century, the tides changed for Reebok. Fast forward to today, and with support from parent company Adidas, Reebok is back as one of the hottest fitness brands. The brand has leveraged partnerships with CrossFit, Spartan and UFC to design athletic wear that’s tough, durable and highly functional.

Reebok Workout Ready Strength Shorts
Courtesy
Now 13% off
$35 AT REEBOK

Lifting heavy weights requires a lot of attention to detail. These impressive shorts from Reebok take some of the stress out of chasing a new deadlift PR thanks to a supportive, streamlined PerformBand waistband and Speedwick fabric construction. Lightweight and maneuverable, these bottoms create a great vibe, which is crucial when you step to the platform for a new total.

Lululemon
man running wearing lululemon gear
Lululemon

Take a glance at any gym floor and you’ll most certainly see plenty of Lululemon on men and women alike. What started as a small yoga brand out of a studio in Vancouver, Canada has grown into an international fitness icon. With a clean, straightforward design, every piece of clothing is cut to look good while functioning exceptionally well in the gym.

Lululemon SenseKnit Running Long Sleeve
Courtesy
$98 AT LULULEMON

While we love this top for nighttime running, there’s plenty more daytime uses for this effective top, too. The compression laid out across this silhouette is supportive, not constricting, and the engineered mobility zones ensure you’re mobile enough for whatever your training routine calls for.

The North Face
people hiking
The North Face

Ever since its inception as a small climbing and backpacking shop in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, The North Face has sought to provide the best outdoor apparel and gear to those who never stop exploring. The brand remains dedicated to serving those who continually push the boundaries of outdoor action sports.

The North Face Wander Short Sleeve
$40 AT THE NORTH FACE

This lightweight, jersey-knit technical tee is one of the softest picks available. It features UPF sun protection and The North Face’s FlashDry technology to keep you dry. No matter what your workout or activity of choice is, this will quickly become your go-to shirt.

More Workout Gear
athletic man listening music while running on treadmill in a gym
skynesherGetty Images

Explore the following guides to find more of our top workout gear recommendations.

