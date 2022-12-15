Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Men’s Workout Clothes
Today's fabrics are better at moisture management, and they’re also more comfortable, offer better mobility and last longer.
It used to be that the sweatier your workout gear, the better your workout experience, but at what cost? While sure, these sweat-stained garments could be worn like a badge of honor, they often left you uncomfortable and less enthused to get after another set. In today’s training landscape, the wardrobe has adapted to the times, providing excellent comfort and performance in every stitch.
No longer are your gym shorts and cut-off tees handcuffed to a cotton makeup. Today’s fabrics can offer exceptional breathability, flexibility and more. From skin-tight compression gear, to free-flowing garb that’s ready to cloak you in unmatched coziness, there’s a wardrobe for every fitness discipline these days.
While your workout wardrobe might already have some of these high-quality pieces in its roster, it never hurts to upgrade and refresh the rotation from time to time. To paraphrase Deion Sanders, "If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good.” Look good, feel good, and (according to Sanders) get a better workout by upgrading to workout wear from these top-rated men’s workout brands.
What Makes for Good Workout Apparel?
When you’re looking for fresh new threads to add to your workout ensemble, there are a number of qualities to look for. First and foremost, you want your apparel to work as hard as you do. Lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics can boost your training routine, keeping you comfortable as you move.
Second, you should look for products that are going to stay with you. Exercising can cause a lot of strain on your clothing, and if you’ve invested in quality apparel, it makes sense to want to have it last longer than a handful of sessions. Keep a close eye on the fabrics used, and look for characteristics such as multi-directional stretch, double stitching and abrasion resistance.
Lastly, if you’re set on one fitness activity as your go-to, look for workout clothes that cater to those movements. For example, workout clothes for yoga can allow for free-flowing poses without compromising comfort, while cycling or running apparel leans more so into the lightweight, performance aspect of training. While there are plenty of multi-faceted options that can keep you comfortable no matter your style, having a few pieces in your wardrobe specifically for those activities can help you get the most out of your routine.
Materials matter when it comes to performance workout clothes. While some activewear brands cut costs by sourcing cheaper fabrics, Rhone does not compromise. The brand’s premium-priced apparel features only the best carefully crafted textiles, never compromising on comfort, fit and durability. Every piece is as aesthetically good-looking as it is functional.
This men’s only brand was founded to solve a problem very specific to men — how can you make a comfortable, supportive pair of underwear that minimizes moisture, friction and that uncomfortable clammy feeling down south during workouts? Their innovative BallPark Pouch technology is, “designed to reduce skin-against-skin friction,” using a “3D hammock-shaped pouch that keeps everything in place.
When the founders wanted to make socks that would enable them to ski longer without getting cold toes, they stumbled upon the power of merino wool. Considered nature’s high-performance fabric, merino wool outperforms just about every synthetic fabric out there in terms of regulating both hot and cold temperatures and wicking moisture while being naturally odor-neutralizing. Today, Smartwool carries a full lineup of performance apparel, all made mostly with merino wool.
Prana, in Sanskrit, is a word to describe life. The company was founded in Carlsbad, California with an emphasis on creating sustainable yoga, climbing, surfing and fitness clothes. The brand’s earth-toned soft fabric is made with 100-percent organic cotton in Fair Trade Certified factories. If comfortable, sustainable clothing is important to you, look no further.
If there was ever a brand that needed no introduction, Nike would most certainly be it. Founded as a running shoe brand in the 70s, Nike has grown to become a powerhouse sports brand. From golf to skateboarding, Nike makes some of the best and most fashionable workout clothes for men.
Gymshark has quickly earned its place as one of the best fitness apparel brands. This UK-based fitness brand exploded on social media a few years ago and boasts over 5.6 million Instagram followers today. Its straightforward, clean-looking workout clothing is both highly functional and comfortable at prices that rival Old Navy and H&M.
CrossFit athletes, you know what’s up. As the title sponsor of the CrossFit Games, Nobull is no stranger to putting in the work. Known widely for performance footwear, this Boston-based company prides itself on making gear without excuses. Maintain those intense circuits with the brand’s impressive apparel lineup designed with the no-frills, no-B.S. mindset you want when training hard.
Based out of Boston, Janji is a boutique running clothing brand that strives to continually improve how they, “Treat people, planet and products as we put our best foot forward and make better choices every day,” a motto they call, “Perpetual Forward Motion.” Two percent of all proceeds are donated to help countries access clean water. The brand’s clean-lined workout clothing and colorful prints and patterns are inspired by the countries Janji helps, such as Kenya, Peru, Nepal and Uganda.
Athletes aren’t made overnight. It takes grit, determination and perseverance. Ten Thousand is a brand built on these principles. The brand believes every day is an opportunity to be better than yesterday. Ten Thousand apparel embodies this gritty mantra, made to withstand the toughest of workouts. Every product goes through rigorous testing for strength and resistance.
This Canada-based sportswear company has its roots in innovative excellence. Boasting a plethora of stylish garms fit for the gym and the streets, Reigning Champ has quickly become one of our favorite workout brands. Utilizing signature fabrics with an emphasis on rugged construction and unrivaled comfort, it’s easy to see why Asics, Prince, District Vision and more have teamed up with this sportswear company for a plethora of visually-pleasing, performance-ready goods.
Rooted in the practice of yoga and its transformative power, this LA-based yoga brand is particularly popular with celebrities. Designed to go from the yoga studio to the streets, Alo’s simple, print-free color palette is both stylish and functional. However, don’t be fooled by its simplistic look — Alo clothing is extremely high-end and long-lasting.
If you desire the vibrant, neon, big-box style that’s prevalent in running gear, this brand isn’t for you. Proudly dubbing itself the, “Anti-running running brand,” Satisfy seamlessly blends fashion and performance into every apparel and accessory. With premium textiles and innovative features, this French company is all about eliminating distractions in pursuit of the runner’s high. Be warned, though, these aren’t your everyday garments — expect to pay a premium for these premium workout threads.
With surf-styling undertones, Vuori is an activewear clothing company aimed at making high-quality apparel that blurs the line between performance workout wear and everyday threads. Vuori’s fabric selection is top-notch. Only the finest materials go into each piece of clothing. For those looking for soft, mobile workout gear with a hint of California style, Vuori has you covered.
Ever since Kevin Plank’s groundbreaking moisture-wicking compression shirt was worn under the pads of University of Maryland football players, Under Armour has been at the forefront of cutting-edge athletic apparel. Trusted by countless professional athletes and sports teams, Under Armour styles cover the gamut from weight training to golf gear.
You shouldn’t have to sacrifice performance for style. Fourlaps founder Daniel Shapiro sought out to create an activewear brand built on this belief that not only looks good but doesn’t compromise. Designed with an urban professional in mind, Fourlaps style is classic, modern and comfortable as hell.
With the goal of revolutionizing the sensation of running, On has stepped confidently into the sector, backed by an impressive catalog of footwear, apparel and accessories. In July of 2016, On introduced its first range of performance running gear engineered to make running feel effortless. Whatever the run or conditions, there’s a product packed to the seams with tech specs and features to help you float through every mile.
Don’t think that this outdoor-oriented brand isn’t comfortable in the gym space, too. With a number of products and silhouettes designed to keep you moving, Patagonia is a fantastic brand to consider adding to your fitness wardrobe. Each piece is carefully designed to ensure it’s not only ready to perform, but ready to do good as well. Many of the brand’s products feature recycled content, so your workouts have less effect 0n the Earth and more on your overall health.
Pronounced “Two Times You,” 2XU started as a triathlon and running brand and has since grown to become a leader in compression wear across all sports. Using a proprietary PWX compression fabric, 2XU compression garments claim to increase peak power and blood flow while reducing injury and speeding up recovery. Get a better workout and bounce back faster by adding a pair of these comfortable, high-performance compression pants.
Hylete may not be as familiar a brand as some on this list, but that doesn’t mean they’re not as good. What started as a single pair of men’s workout shorts in 2012 has grown into a full line of fitness apparel, gear and cross-training shoes. Hylete’s dedication to customer feedback drives product development. By only selling through the brand’s website, there’s a direct line to customer feedback.
The classic three stripe Adidas logo is a staple of athletic apparel — not to mention the timeless Adidas two-piece tracksuit. This German-based company originated when founder Adi Dassler started making shoes in his mother’s kitchen. Today, Adidas’ focus is on “Owning the Game,” as they call it, a customer-focused strategy aimed at producing the best sportswear for an active and healthy lifestyle.
Like most new runners, what started out as a hobby to stay in shape quickly became an obsession. After getting burnt out on road running, founder Scott Bailey discovered the joy and freedom of trail running. However, there was one problem: Bailey struggled to find a truly functional pair of running shorts with liners for all weather conditions and distances. Thus, the concept of the Path Projects’ linerless running shorts was born.
Mack Weldon was founded on the belief that men’s basics should not be, well, basic. What may look simple to us — underwear, socks, sweats and t-shirts — Mack Weldon puts meticulous detail into designing. From the highest quality fabric, to the extensive dedication to fit, you know any clothing that bears the Mack Weldon name will be the best.
Reebok’s popularity has followed somewhat of a rocky road. During the height of the 80s, Reebok sales were booming. The Reebok Pump was the hottest shoe on the market. However, at the turn of the century, the tides changed for Reebok. Fast forward to today, and with support from parent company Adidas, Reebok is back as one of the hottest fitness brands. The brand has leveraged partnerships with CrossFit, Spartan and UFC to design athletic wear that’s tough, durable and highly functional.
Take a glance at any gym floor and you’ll most certainly see plenty of Lululemon on men and women alike. What started as a small yoga brand out of a studio in Vancouver, Canada has grown into an international fitness icon. With a clean, straightforward design, every piece of clothing is cut to look good while functioning exceptionally well in the gym.
Ever since its inception as a small climbing and backpacking shop in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, The North Face has sought to provide the best outdoor apparel and gear to those who never stop exploring. The brand remains dedicated to serving those who continually push the boundaries of outdoor action sports.
