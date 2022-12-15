The Best Men’s Workout Clothes

It used to be that the sweatier your workout gear, the better your workout experience, but at what cost? While sure, these sweat-stained garments could be worn like a badge of honor, they often left you uncomfortable and less enthused to get after another set. In today’s training landscape, the wardrobe has adapted to the times, providing excellent comfort and performance in every stitch.

No longer are your gym shorts and cut-off tees handcuffed to a cotton makeup. Today’s fabrics can offer exceptional breathability, flexibility and more. From skin-tight compression gear, to free-flowing garb that’s ready to cloak you in unmatched coziness, there’s a wardrobe for every fitness discipline these days.

While your workout wardrobe might already have some of these high-quality pieces in its roster, it never hurts to upgrade and refresh the rotation from time to time. To paraphrase Deion Sanders, "If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good.” Look good, feel good, and (according to Sanders) get a better workout by upgrading to workout wear from these top-rated men’s workout brands.

What Makes for Good Workout Apparel?

When you’re looking for fresh new threads to add to your workout ensemble, there are a number of qualities to look for. First and foremost, you want your apparel to work as hard as you do. Lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics can boost your training routine, keeping you comfortable as you move.

Second, you should look for products that are going to stay with you. Exercising can cause a lot of strain on your clothing, and if you’ve invested in quality apparel, it makes sense to want to have it last longer than a handful of sessions. Keep a close eye on the fabrics used, and look for characteristics such as multi-directional stretch, double stitching and abrasion resistance.

Lastly, if you’re set on one fitness activity as your go-to, look for workout clothes that cater to those movements. For example, workout clothes for yoga can allow for free-flowing poses without compromising comfort, while cycling or running apparel leans more so into the lightweight, performance aspect of training. While there are plenty of multi-faceted options that can keep you comfortable no matter your style, having a few pieces in your wardrobe specifically for those activities can help you get the most out of your routine.