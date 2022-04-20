Satisfy is no stranger to altering perceptions. The brand's rebellious mantra has led to some of running's most innovative technologies – and some of the best Boston Marathon garb we've seen in a while.

You know what else has a pretty good track record of altering perceptions? Weed.

As if the stars aligned – through the haze, of course – Satisfy has also realized this coincidence, celebrating 420 with a brand-new collection. This limited run of Re-Possesed upcycled T-shirts is green in more ways than one, promoting the continued legalization and decriminalization of the popular plant while also showcasing stellar sustainability efforts.

Now, let's roll one up and dive into this grass-fed launch.

Satisfy's golden opportunity to 'go green'

As the nation's stance on cannabis continues to change, it's no surprise that runners and tokers share a common interest. In fact, a 2019 study at University of Colorado Boulder found, "Eight out of 10 marijuana users in states where cannabis is legal say they partake in the drug shortly before or after exercise, and most report that it motivates them to work out, helps them enjoy exercise more and improves their recovery."

While this drop is definitely smoker-friendly, however, it's also eco-friendly. In addition to 420, this week also plays host to Earth Day on April 22.

To cash in on both "holidays," Satisfy employed its Re-Possessed upcycling program, digging through all the sticks, stems and seeds to source a series of 10 vintage T-shirts for the latest drop. Breathing new life into older garments in its Paris creative studio, Satisfy's 420 Collection combines technical elements with cannabis-related designs as a salute to blazers and trailblazers alike.

How to get your hands on Satisfy's 420 Collection

With only 10 T-shirts available, this is not a slow burn at all. Launching at 10:20am EST – 4:20pm CET – we expect this drop to sell out quickly.

If you do land one of these re-purposed tops – or if you need a distraction from missing out – Satisfy is continuing the celebration by accompanying the collection with articles throughout their Possessed Magazine editorial platform, exploring the integration of cannabis with running and stories of those who've done so themselves.

