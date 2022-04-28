Remember those posters in the school cafeteria, those ones with our favorite celebrities and athletes staring back at us while boasting a milk mustache, overlayed with a simple question: "got milk?"



This successful ad campaign was built on the idea that drinking milk promotes healthy bones and muscle development. And it wasn't wrong. Milk is good for you, and a big portion of that lies in whey – the liquid portion of the dairy staple.

For years, whey protein has been used as a dietary supplement for muscle growth and overall nutrition, but as we all look to live more sustainable lives, the perks of the protein source have been put to pasture for more earth-friendly options.

To bring whey protein back to the masses in a more eco-conscious profile, wellness company Natreve has partnered with Perfect Day to introduce Mooless, a first-of-its-kind animal-free whey protein powder. Announced last year, this bovine-less breakthrough is finally ready to hit the shelves, leaving forward-thinking fitness enthusiasts udderly anxious to get their hands on this pioneering protein source.

How cow-less whey protein came to be

A major reason for Mooless's existence is the food tech innovations provided by Perfect Day. Receiving FDA approval in 2020, its animal-free whey protein made from β-lactoglobulin – the company’s proprietary protein – has been featured in some of our favorite products including ice cream, chocolate and more.

To make their cow-less whey protein, Perfect Day starts with microflora. These microscopic organisms are then given an exact copy of the DNA sequence corresponding to cow's milk protein. After feeding and fermenting in tanks – much like how beer is made – the flora are filtered out, leaving behind the pure protein that's identical to the udder-sourced original. Compared to conventional whey protein production, this microflora-powered strategy results in 99 percent less water consumption, 60 percent less energy consumption and 97 percent less greenhouse gas emissions.

Dairy-free and vegan products often use pea, soy, rice, and hemp to boost their protein content, but these sources aren't as performance-capable as whey, making Perfect Day's animal-free whey protein a game-changer for users wanting to reap the benefits while lessening their environmental footprint.

What can Mooless add to my diet?

According to Natreve, each Mooless serving is 100 calories containing an impressive 20 grams of protein, 4.6 grams of BCAAs as well as a slew of helpful digestive enzymes. Mooless also looks to be a great supplement for restrictive diets, as its hormone-free, lactose-free and gluten-free. Those with a whey allergy, however, should be cautious. Because the animal-free whey protein is molecularly-identical to whey protein from cows, it is not suitable for those with a milk protein allergy.

How to get Natreve's Mooless Animal-Free Whey Protein Powder

Starting Monday, May 2nd, Mooless will be available for purchase online at Natreve's site, as well as in Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide. There, you can choose between four tasty flavors of Vanilla Bean Cupcake, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cookies and Cream and Strawberry Shortcake. Mooless will be sold in boxes of 10 single-serve packets at $39.99 – individual packets will also be available for $3.99 each.

