When Allbirds first stepped onto the running scene in 2020 with the Dasher, it made its presence known thanks to an emphasis on comfort, performance and — true to the brand — a silhouette that promoted sustainability. Since that first run, Allbirds has continued — and continued — advancing its game. Now, the eco-friendly brand has taken its biggest stride yet with the announcement of its latest running silhouette, the Tree Flyer.

Boasting a new SwiftFoam midsole, the Tree Flyer is designed for improved weight, breathability and durability compared to previous Allbirds offerings. According to the brand, this fresh running shoe has been tested for over a year by over 130 runners, logging nearly 4,000 miles in data collection.

Here's what we know so far about this light-as-air addition to the running shoe category.

The new Allbirds Tree Flyer trades sweetness for swiftness

Building off of the successful SweetFoam midsole, the updated SwiftFoam is intended to be 30 percent lighter with increased cushioning and energy return. However, this trimmed-down build doesn't sacrifice stability or support, according to Allbirds, creating a ride that fits in everywhere, from daily jogs to your next 10k race. SwiftFoam's unique makeup starts by using Allbirds' castor bean oil-based resin, which helps lessen materials and energy used in the process for less environmental impact.

Additionally, the all-new running shoe showcases some technical styling in a flared external heel for added support, an increased toe spring for better transitions, reflective eye-stays and flat laces. An 8.5-mm heel-to-toe drop provides a solid blend of comfort and speed, all encased in Allbirds' signature eucalyptus tree fiber upper.

When will the Tree Flyer take flight?

Allbirds' latest running shoe is set to launch May 17 in three available colorways: Lux Beige, Buoyant Yellow and Natural Black. We've been fans of the previous Allbirds runners, so we're excited to see how high this new silhouette soars.

