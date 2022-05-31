You may or may not have heard of it, but Global Running Day is a special date dedicated to an activity many of us couldn't go a day without. No matter your location, the celebration calls for lacing up, getting out and logging some miles in pursuit of a healthier, fitter lifestyle.

For this year's event — recognized on Wednesday, June 1 — Lululemon has provided the perfect fit for the party in the all-new SenseKnit Collection. After more than four years in development, countless prototypes and collaborative feedback from top athletes, this nine-piece running kit is engineered to provide targeted compression with superior breathability and range of motion.

The SenseKnit Collection aims to solve compression's common pitfalls

Compression apparel and accessories are a go-to for many runners for the support and streamlined aesthetic offered in each piece. Unfortunately, these perks come with a downside in limited mobility and thermal retention — running in compression gets hot.

To answer the call, Lululemon looked through its Science of Feel lens, diligently fine-tuning its proprietary SenseKnit fabric technology to solve these unmet needs. At the same time, the brand worked directly with ambassadors and athletes to understand just how they wanted to feel when out on a run, where they wanted support and other factors that contributed to distraction-free movement.

After countless rounds of testing, including pressure distribution, soft tissue vibration, 3D scanning and more, what Lululemon landed on is a pinnacle fabric offering engineered zones of support, total mobility and an in-sync feel. Each piece in the SenseKnit Collection also features zoned ventilation areas knitted into the fabric for a cool, comfortable experience and an unparalleled running sensation.

"The result is a next-to-nothing feeling we know runners love, and a distraction-free experience from the moment you step out the door to your last stride," says Lululemon Chief Product Officer Sun Choe.

What's available in the SenseKnit Collection?

Starting at 3pm ET today, the all-new performance running kit is available at Lululemon's site. The nine-piece collection includes both men's and women's offerings, including a long sleeve, 10-inch running short, 28-inch running tight and running sleeves. Prices range from $58–$198, and pieces are available in either Rhino Grey, Black or Charged Indigo colorways. According to the brand, more color options will launch with each season.

The prices might be a little steep upon first glance, but if you've run in premium apparel before, you know there's no cost too high for unparalleled, in-sync performance. With this new approach to compression, Lululemon looks to have given runners a refreshed reason to celebrate just in time for the active holiday.

