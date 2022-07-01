Puma Gets Progressive with Its First Woman-Specific Running Shoe

We get it, there are a ton of running shoes out there that suit a plethora of needs. All too often, however, these silhouettes are made for men and then redesigned to fit a female footprint.

Well, Puma is looking to rewrite that narrative.

A part of the brand's recent resurgence in running, Puma is putting female runners first with the all-new women's-specific Run XX Nitro. Backed by research and engineered to support the female biomechanics, this latest runner is picking up the pace to ensure everyone has the proper gear for every mile.

The Run XX Nitro was tested in Puma's first large-scale female running study

To understand the needs of female runners more and to further enhance the brand's "Run for Her" positioning, Puma collaborated with the University of Massachusetts Biomechanics Lab to research just how to build the Run XX Nitro silhouette. Recruiting 224 runners who logged more than 36,000 miles over eight weeks, they found that 81 percent of women in the study preferred the Run XX over the control shoe, noting its appealing cushioning and responsiveness.

"This was the first time we conducted a large-scale study on female runners and the results will help us shape our approach to women's running shoes moving forward," says Puma's Run/Train General Manager, Erin Longin. "As a runner myself, I want to know my running shoes will support my own biomechanics, because women are made differently, and the Run XX does exactly that."



What makes this a women's-specific silhouette?

The Run XX Nitro is named after the woman-specific double X chromosome DNA sequence and boasts progressive engineering to support female biomechanics. The updated fit is designed to hug a woman's heel, instep and arch better than male-focused alternatives. A new, firmer Nitro foam midsole blends a lightweight ride with ample durability as well.

Puma also took notice that running distance can vary between individuals. To help keep the pace, the Run XX Nitro features a Run Guide firm density rim around the heel for proper footstrike alignment and increased stability on longer distances.

Where to get the Puma Run XX Nitro

Beginning today, the brand's first women's-specific runner is available online and in-store at Puma, along with select retailers worldwide. As the running season hits its summer stride, it seems Puma has one simple, yet powerful, rallying call: "Let's go, girls."

