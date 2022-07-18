Derek Jeter Takes a Swing at Sportswear with Greatness Wins

With a laundry list of accolades and on-field accomplishments, Derek Jeter is one of the most iconic players in New York Yankees history. From World Series victories, to All-Star Game appearances and a 2020 Hall of Fame induction, the former shortstop is now getting the Last Dance treatment from ESPN with a seven-part docu-series simply titled, The Captain.

But the program is not the only reason the former rookie of the year has been in the sporting news as of late. Jeter has recently stepped into the batter's box of another venture: performance apparel.

Greatness Wins, an all-new sportswear brand in partnership with Jeter, Misty Copeland, Wayne Gretzky and UNTUCKit founder Chris Riccobono, aims to deliver a curated collection of stylish, performance-ready threads that go beyond the current market.

"We wanted to create something that was different than what is currently on the market. We also wanted to build more than just a brand, something that had meaning and motication for the consumer," says Jeter. "Greatness isn't a goal — it's a mindset."

Greatness Wins prioritizes superior fits and sustainability in its purpose-built lineup

According to the brand, the well-rounded assortment of performance tops, bottoms, accessories and more are manufactured with a fastidious attention to detail. Innovative technical fabrics are used throughout the stable for pieces that perform well, wash well and fit well.

While the apparel is designed to make an impact in your training, Greatness Wins is not about impacting the planet. That's why 98 percent of the brand's materials are either bluesign or OEKO-TEX certified, keeping harmful chemicals and dyes out of the Earth's waterways — and off your skin. Additionally, 80 percent of Greatness Wins shorts are made with recycled fibers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70 percent. Greatness Wins is also Fair Trade certified, investing in the livelihoods of over 1,500 workers through fair and safe supply chain impact initiatives.

It's always nice to see brands invested in how their products are produced rather than solely how they perform, and with this impressive pitch count of sustainable practices, it appears Greatness Wins has knocked that component out of the park.

Where to Buy Greatness Wins sportswear

The entire men's and youth stable of Greatness Wins products are available online now. Additionally, the brand plans to launch its women's lineup of performance apparel in spring 2023.

Meanwhile, The Captain debuts tonight, July 18, at 10pm ET with Episode 1. Take a look back at the storied career of one of baseball's finest, and grab your Greatness Wins picks as Jeter looks to start another hall-of-fame-worthy career in apparel.

