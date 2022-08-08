The 2022 CrossFit Games have come and gone, and while there were plenty of awe-inspiring moments — like Tia-Clair Toomey claiming her sixth straight title — the workout apparel and footwear adorned by the world's fittest athletes were clear show-stoppers.



Of course, Nobull, the official sponsor of the Games, kept athletes well-dressed in fit, stylish apparel, and there were plenty of repeat appearances from the sport's mainstays like Nike and Reebok. A few newcomers also made their presence known — like R.A.D. giving some foot support to third-place finisher Laura Horvath — but no brand left an impact on the 2022 competition quite like TYR.

Most often associated with competitive swimming, TYR has recently taken its talents to land, fixated on diving headfirst into CrossFit. Since expanding into the sport in 2021, the brand has gathered an impressive roster of sponsored athletes, which was showcased across the 2022 field of competitors. It was hard-pressed to not see at least one pair of the new CXT-1 Trainers sprinting, pushing or striding across the finish line during this year's Games.

It's one thing to show up, and another to show out, though. Proving itself as more than just another footwear brand, TYR made quite the splash, showcasing its performance capabilities in training. Not one, not two, but SIX of the brand's male athletes finished within the top 10, highlighted most prominently by Roman Khrennikov and Ricky Garard taking second and third, respectively.

With such an impressive debut, we suspect the CXT-1 Trainer to quickly become one of the most popular training shoes, whether you're competing for your own leader's jersey or just getting in your normal gym workouts. Here's what you can expect with the all-new trainer taking CrossFit by storm.

TYR CXT-1 Trainer: The Details

The TYR CXT-1 features a patent-pending stability platform designed to take on the most strenuous training sessions with premium support and ground contact. A wrap-around side gripper extends around the heel for added stability, too. Additionally, the CXT-1 looks to boast plenty of durability, most notably in the extended toe guard.

The stability features are the definite highlight, especially considering this sneaker has an uncommon 9mm heel-to-toe drop for added comfort and ankle mobility. With that said, though, a Surge NRG foam midsole and flexible forefoot should keep these kicks in contention for cardio and agility training, too.

Finally, the engineered mesh upper construction should provide ample breathability to keep you cool during training, and the multiple colorways can be the perfect way to stand out from the competition — although, this year's Games did plenty of that, already.

How to Buy Your Own TYR CXT-1 Trainers

The CXT-1 Trainers are currently available for pre-order online, and according to TYR, should be in-stock somewhere around November of this year. This perceived launch date could be the perfect spark to get a head start on any 2023 fitness resolutions you may be conjuring up. At roughly $130, these all-new trainers are in-line with other CrossFit training shoes like the Nike Metcon 7 and Reebok Nano X2.

Owning over half of the top 10 spots in the 2022 CrossFit Games doesn't happen by accident. Be sure to grab your TYR kicks now, so you can proudly say you were one of the first followers when the brand grabs its first title in the future.

