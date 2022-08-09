Now and again, it can be beneficial to mix up your workout environment. Whether swapping your garage gym workouts for driveway sweat sessions, hitting the trails over hitting the treadmill or just adding a few outdoor medicine ball tosses, getting fit outside can make for interesting yet motivating training.

To keep the pace and make the most of these wilder workouts, you need gear that's up for the trek. Outdoor training, depending on how adventurous you get, can mean aggressive surfaces, potential obstacles or debris, and worst of all, no comfortable air conditioning.

Reebok, the performance brand who knows a thing or two about indoor training, has seemingly answered these outdoor calls with the latest Nano iteration — the Nano X2 Adventure. With added durability and protection from the elements, these vibrant, functional kicks can offer plenty of support to meet the needs of varying terrains and training demands.

"As the Nano franchise evolves, we continue to focus on versatility and style while keeping performance benefits at Nano's core," says Reebok Design Group Senior Product Manager Tal Short. "Whether you're taking on a driveway workout, or on a weekend hike, the Nano X2 Adventure is built to support athletes wherever their workouts take them."

What's So Adventurous About This All-New Training Silhouette?

Debuting in 2021 with the Nano X1 Adventure, this latest Nano X2 model continues the outdoor-inspired lineup with key upgrades built to withstand the rigors of outdoor training. A nylon ripstop upper boosts protection and durability against the elements while still retaining breathable comfort. A redesigned, more rugged outsole provides plenty of grip and traction to maximize every adventurous step as well. Lastly, screen prints and reflective style notes serve as a nod to the outdoors, taking inspiration from the natural wonders you'd see when out in the wild.

Of course, not all the elements are new and improved. After all, the Nano X2 already provides plenty of performance-ready qualities, like the Floatride Energy Foam midsole, which brings its energetic, responsive feel to this latest outdoor silhouette. A more defined heel clip is also carried over for optimal support and stability during heavy lifts and weighted exercises.

How to Buy the Reebok Nano X2 Adventure

Unfortunately, your bold exploration of newfound training terrains will have to wait for a few weeks, at least, as the Nano X2 Adventure will be available on August 24 for $140 — just $5 more than the typical Nano X2 cost. If you can't wait to embark on outdoor training, there is hope, however. Reebok UNLOCKED members will be granted early access to this adventurous new trainer beginning Thursday, August 18.

We're anxious to pursue this inspired outdoor training trend. Stay tuned for more coverage as we map out just how adventurous these new Nanos prove to be.

