The Best Treadmill Brands for Your At-Home Fitness Needs

The treadmill is one of the most recognizable pieces of fitness equipment. Whether training at home, hitting the gym or just trying to work out in your hotel's fitness center, odds are there's a treadmill somewhere within your vicinity.

There are plenty of benefits to buying a treadmill for your home, and there are just as many options to choose from. Understanding what makes a good treadmill can help you feel confident in your purchase, leaving you with more of a training essential and less of an expensive coat rack.

To get you started on the right pace, we've run the gambit to outline eight brands worth considering when looking for a new treadmill. From tech-heavy titans to simple machines designed for your stride, here are our picks for the best treadmill brands.

A Quick Note on Treadmill Specs

Before you hit the ground running in your pursuit of a new treadmill, first make sure you have the space required to house this piece of fitness equipment. Most treadmills have a similar footprint — roughly 80 inches long and 35 inches wide. For added safety — and in order to get onto the belt — you want some empty space around the equipment as well. Take these general numbers into consideration as you plan out where your treadmill will sit in your home or space.

Additionally, think about how you plan to train with the treadmill. Will you be sprinting through your workouts or simply taking a comfortable walk to get your daily steps in? How you plan to use your treadmill can determine the proper running surface you'll need. Those who plan to only walk on a treadmill can get away with a shorter running surface, while users wanting to quicken the pace should opt for a longer belt to accommodate their stride.

If you are planning on mimicking your outdoor running environment, however, it’s important to look for a treadmill that features some incline and decline variability. Josh Fly, senior fitness director and master personal trainer at Chelsea Piers, states, “In order to mimic running on a trail, path, or race course it’s helpful and necessary to make subtle changes to the incline [...] so as to replicate the random undulations you’ll encounter in the real world.” Your body adjusts without mentally recognizing it, so failing to mix up your training can lead to a less-than-stellar workout. If you want to seamlessly transition from outdoor summer runs to indoor treadmill training, just remember to switch up the angles every once in a while.

There are also technical and luxury components to consider, but these can vary depending on how comfortable and guided you want your training to feel. Now, let's set the pace and get into our list.