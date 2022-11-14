Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
3 Vacheron Novelties You Will Not Want to Miss
3
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
4
The Jackets You See in 'Yellowstone,' Explained
5
Three Winter Layers to Wear Every Single Day

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Treadmill Brands for Your At-Home Fitness Needs

Find the pace for your space with these top picks for treadmill manufacturers.

By Ben Emminger
running those calories off
PeopleImagesGetty Images

The treadmill is one of the most recognizable pieces of fitness equipment. Whether training at home, hitting the gym or just trying to work out in your hotel's fitness center, odds are there's a treadmill somewhere within your vicinity.

There are plenty of benefits to buying a treadmill for your home, and there are just as many options to choose from. Understanding what makes a good treadmill can help you feel confident in your purchase, leaving you with more of a training essential and less of an expensive coat rack.

To get you started on the right pace, we've run the gambit to outline eight brands worth considering when looking for a new treadmill. From tech-heavy titans to simple machines designed for your stride, here are our picks for the best treadmill brands.

A Quick Note on Treadmill Specs

Before you hit the ground running in your pursuit of a new treadmill, first make sure you have the space required to house this piece of fitness equipment. Most treadmills have a similar footprint — roughly 80 inches long and 35 inches wide. For added safety — and in order to get onto the belt — you want some empty space around the equipment as well. Take these general numbers into consideration as you plan out where your treadmill will sit in your home or space.

Additionally, think about how you plan to train with the treadmill. Will you be sprinting through your workouts or simply taking a comfortable walk to get your daily steps in? How you plan to use your treadmill can determine the proper running surface you'll need. Those who plan to only walk on a treadmill can get away with a shorter running surface, while users wanting to quicken the pace should opt for a longer belt to accommodate their stride.

If you are planning on mimicking your outdoor running environment, however, it’s important to look for a treadmill that features some incline and decline variability. Josh Fly, senior fitness director and master personal trainer at Chelsea Piers, states, “In order to mimic running on a trail, path, or race course it’s helpful and necessary to make subtle changes to the incline [...] so as to replicate the random undulations you’ll encounter in the real world.” Your body adjusts without mentally recognizing it, so failing to mix up your training can lead to a less-than-stellar workout. If you want to seamlessly transition from outdoor summer runs to indoor treadmill training, just remember to switch up the angles every once in a while.

There are also technical and luxury components to consider, but these can vary depending on how comfortable and guided you want your training to feel. Now, let's set the pace and get into our list.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
NordicTrack
man running on treadmill
Courtesy

Having been a mainstay in fitness in fitness equipment since 1975, NordicTrack is a definite name to know when searching for a new treadmill. The brand's lineup of at-home cardio essentials offer a plethora of features to fit any need, from guided training programs to HD touchscreens, auto-adjusting inclines and more.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
NordicTrack
NordicTrack Commercial 1750
Courtesy
$2,299 AT NORDICTRACK

  • 14-inch tilt and pivot HD touchscreen for an immersive training experience
  • Multiple workout options through iFit interactive personal training app

  • Only a two-year warranty on parts and electronics
  • Setup and moving can be a multi-person endeavor

The Commercial 1750 is a favorite among treadmill enthusiasts, and for good reason. The latest iteration offers up a massive 14-inch HD touchscreen and improved Wi-Fi connectivity. A 3.5 CHP motor powers the belt while keeping sessions quiet, too. Pound the pavement — or in this case, the belt — and train unrestricted with this can't miss training staple.

Sole
man standing on sole treadmill
Courtesy

A great quality to consider when looking for treadmills is the ability to fold up the running surface for improved storage. Sole has made a name for itself offering a variety of foldable treadmills that don't skimp on quality. Seriously, these treadmills feel just at home in a commercial gym setting as they do in your living room or garage.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Sole F80
Courtesy
Now 39% off
$1,700 AT SOLETREADMILLS.COM

  • 0–15 percent incline range for varied training
  • Convenient tablet holder for smart device storage during use

  • Limited built-in workout programs
  • Handrails might be too short for some runners

A great mid-range option, the F80 provides plenty of workout capabilities to the budding at-home fitness enthusiast. Sync your running stats to your smart device with simple Bluetooth compatibility and enjoy every step atop the premium cushioning system designed to take the stress off your joints. And, of course, the F80 folds neatly into a compact profile for easier storage on off days.

Horizon Fitness
man running on horizon treadmill
Courtesy

Look, a treadmill can definitely be an expensive investment. Thankfully, brands like Horizon Fitness exist, offering high-quality equipment that doesn't break the bank. Providing simple machines that get the job done, these no-frills treadmills can be great for novice runners that don't want to drop a ton on their first device.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Horizon Fitness T303 Treadmill
Courtesy
Now 27% off
$1,099 AT HORIZONFITNESS.COM

  • Ideal for casual jogging or walking
  • Lightweight frame folds easily for improved storage

  • Can only reach a 12 percent incline
  • W3.0 HP motor is not as powerful as other options

Simple and effective, the T303 is the flagship in Horizon's Go series of affordable treadmills. a minimalist LCD screen provides basic workout metrics while 3-Zone Variable Response Cushioning to give you the ideal amount of flex and support in all phases of your stride. Just hop on, get moving and run undistracted.

Assault Fitness
man lifting the assault runner pro treadmill
Courtesy

Maybe you're looking for unassisted treadmill running where your pace is the only source of power. If a manual treadmill is the speed you desire, then look no further than Assault Fitness. The curved decks allow for comfortable strides without the need for a motor — just think of the electricity savings!

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Assault Fitness AssaultRunner Pro
Courtesy
$2,999 AT ASSAULTFITNESS.COM

  • Heavier profile provides great stability while running
  • No electricity needed

  • Changing pace takes more time due to the weight of the belt
  • Pricier than conventional treadmills

Be your own power source with this motorless treadmill pick. The AssaultRunner Pro offers a low-impact design to help promote proper running form, as well as a hi-contrast, UV-resistant console screen providing a number of workout metrics including time, calories burned, distance, speed, watts, and more. It's more of an investment, but with a 150,00-mile belt warranty, this is one machine that's ready to go the distance — without running up the electric bill.

ProForm
man running on proform treadmill
Courtesy

Feature-rich and offering quality components in every build, ProForm is another respectable brand when searching for treadmills. The lineup is vast, with options for any running need. Want the latest tech and guided classes? ProForm's got it. Want a space-saving runner with less of a footprint? ProForm's got it. Train your way with these effective treadmills taking aim at the industry leaders.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
ProForm Pro 9000
Courtesy
Now 13% off
$1,999 AT PROFORM.COM

  • -3–12 percent incline range
  • Access to iFit interactive personal training app

  • Some users have experienced Wi-Fi connectivity issues
  • Can be noisy during incline or decline training

Whether you like to run, jog or walk, the Pro 9000 from ProForm delivers. A clear, crisp 22-inch touchscreen provides plenty of data and training guidance. Need some air? Take in the breeze thanks to the built-in CoolAire workout fan with adjustable levels at the push of a button. And when you're not chasing down a new best time, the Pro 9000 folds upright with SpaceSaver Design and EasyLift Assist.

LifeSpan
man walking on the tr1200 dt7 power treadmill
Courtesy

When you run on a treadmill, you're sort of locked into that activity. But what if you could multitask as you log your daily steps? LifeSpan offers a wide variety of models ranging from everyday fitness to office-ready treadmills and walking desks. If you want to keep your training juices flowing throughout the workday, you can't go wrong with LifeSpan's lineup.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
LifeSpan TR1200-Omni Desk
Courtesy
$2,299 AT LIFESPANFITNESS.COM

  • Omni Hub Console easily allows you to start, stop, and adjust the speed of your treadmill with the touch of a button.
  • Quiet operation creates an ideal working environment as you focus on your tasks and not the hum of the motor

  • Only a two-year warranty on parts and electronics
  • Shorter running surface is not meant for running

Put the 'work' in workout with this great addition to any office space. LifeSpan's TR1200-Omni offers desktop widths ranging from 38–48 inches for all your workday needs. A quiet 2.25 HP motor helps you keep the pace as you step through your multitasking workouts, while the six impact-absorbing shocks help maintain that silence so you can focus on your tasks while still getting in a proper training session.

Bowflex
treadmill
Courtesy

The brand synonymous with home gym equipment since 1986 reaches far past solely strength training disciplines. These days, Bowflex is all-encompassing with its lineup of impressive indoor bikes, adjustable weights and, yes, treadmills. The brand currently offers two models bringing immersive training, well-built equipment and more to your at-home regimens. Plus, there’s plenty to unlock if you pair your device with Bowflex’s JRNY membership full of voice-coached workouts, scenic routes around the world and other sweat-generating routines.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Bowflex
Bowflex Treadmill 22
Courtesy
$2,499 AT BOWFLEX

  • 60" x 22" tread surface provides a wide enough space for even the lengthiest strides
  • 400-pound weight limit easily accommodates most athletes

  • Despite the folding makeup, this treadmill still takes up plenty of space
  • Must sign up for JRNY to get the most out of the immersive screen

This premium treadmill option boasts speed and incline knobs for on-the-fly adjustments, a massive 60-inch by 22-inch running surface over Comfort Tech cushioning and grants access to an expansive library of trainer-led workouts and more through Bowflex’s JRNY app. Just be prepared to sacrifice a good chunk of floor space with the Treadmill 22 — even when stored upright, you’ll need over 12 square feet available.

Trueform
treadmill
Courtesy

Similar to Assault Fitness, these treadmills require zero electricity, making them ideal for eco-minded athletes wanting to rely on their body’s performance levels rather than a motor to keep the belts rolling. Plus, the curved belt designs help promote better running posture and can create a more realistic feel in every step. Trueform also includes varying display monitors to keep your stats upfront as you chase down your best time yet.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Trueform Trainer
Courtesy
$3,995 AT TRUEFORMRUNNER.COM

  • Sturdy frame is still lightweight enough to move without much difficulty
  • Self-propelled profile can help promote better running form

  • LCD Display does not feature the same immersive experience as other treadmills
  • One of the most expensive treadmills out there, despite the lack of technical components

If you want to ditch the electrical outlet, consider this curved Trueform Trainer. Features include a minimalistic LCD Display that tracks key running statistics, as well as a textured, dense molded rubber track atop is flatter curved silhouette. The less aggressive curve is worth noting, too, as it requires more effort to maintain a proper momentum leading to more calories burned and more running gains in your future.

More At-Home Training Essentials
home gym for brunette teenage girl on a treadmill
LoradoGetty Images

Explore the following guides to find more of our top at-home fitness recommendations.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
Want Your Food to Last Longer? Get This Device
The Best Outdoor Products of 2022
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Fitness Products of 2022
The 2022 GP100: The Best New Products of the Year
30+ Food Gifts for Everyone Who Loves to Cook
Roark's Women's Collection Has Just Arrived
The Best Black Friday Furniture Sales
45+ of the Best Gifts for Men
The 46 Best Gifts on Amazon
How to Sous Vide Like a Pro Chef