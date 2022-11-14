Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Treadmill Brands for Your At-Home Fitness Needs
Find the pace for your space with these top picks for treadmill manufacturers.
The treadmill is one of the most recognizable pieces of fitness equipment. Whether training at home, hitting the gym or just trying to work out in your hotel's fitness center, odds are there's a treadmill somewhere within your vicinity.
There are plenty of benefits to buying a treadmill for your home, and there are just as many options to choose from. Understanding what makes a good treadmill can help you feel confident in your purchase, leaving you with more of a training essential and less of an expensive coat rack.
To get you started on the right pace, we've run the gambit to outline eight brands worth considering when looking for a new treadmill. From tech-heavy titans to simple machines designed for your stride, here are our picks for the best treadmill brands.
A Quick Note on Treadmill Specs
Before you hit the ground running in your pursuit of a new treadmill, first make sure you have the space required to house this piece of fitness equipment. Most treadmills have a similar footprint — roughly 80 inches long and 35 inches wide. For added safety — and in order to get onto the belt — you want some empty space around the equipment as well. Take these general numbers into consideration as you plan out where your treadmill will sit in your home or space.
Additionally, think about how you plan to train with the treadmill. Will you be sprinting through your workouts or simply taking a comfortable walk to get your daily steps in? How you plan to use your treadmill can determine the proper running surface you'll need. Those who plan to only walk on a treadmill can get away with a shorter running surface, while users wanting to quicken the pace should opt for a longer belt to accommodate their stride.
If you are planning on mimicking your outdoor running environment, however, it’s important to look for a treadmill that features some incline and decline variability. Josh Fly, senior fitness director and master personal trainer at Chelsea Piers, states, “In order to mimic running on a trail, path, or race course it’s helpful and necessary to make subtle changes to the incline [...] so as to replicate the random undulations you’ll encounter in the real world.” Your body adjusts without mentally recognizing it, so failing to mix up your training can lead to a less-than-stellar workout. If you want to seamlessly transition from outdoor summer runs to indoor treadmill training, just remember to switch up the angles every once in a while.
There are also technical and luxury components to consider, but these can vary depending on how comfortable and guided you want your training to feel. Now, let's set the pace and get into our list.
Having been a mainstay in fitness in fitness equipment since 1975, NordicTrack is a definite name to know when searching for a new treadmill. The brand's lineup of at-home cardio essentials offer a plethora of features to fit any need, from guided training programs to HD touchscreens, auto-adjusting inclines and more.
A great quality to consider when looking for treadmills is the ability to fold up the running surface for improved storage. Sole has made a name for itself offering a variety of foldable treadmills that don't skimp on quality. Seriously, these treadmills feel just at home in a commercial gym setting as they do in your living room or garage.
Look, a treadmill can definitely be an expensive investment. Thankfully, brands like Horizon Fitness exist, offering high-quality equipment that doesn't break the bank. Providing simple machines that get the job done, these no-frills treadmills can be great for novice runners that don't want to drop a ton on their first device.
Maybe you're looking for unassisted treadmill running where your pace is the only source of power. If a manual treadmill is the speed you desire, then look no further than Assault Fitness. The curved decks allow for comfortable strides without the need for a motor — just think of the electricity savings!
Feature-rich and offering quality components in every build, ProForm is another respectable brand when searching for treadmills. The lineup is vast, with options for any running need. Want the latest tech and guided classes? ProForm's got it. Want a space-saving runner with less of a footprint? ProForm's got it. Train your way with these effective treadmills taking aim at the industry leaders.
When you run on a treadmill, you're sort of locked into that activity. But what if you could multitask as you log your daily steps? LifeSpan offers a wide variety of models ranging from everyday fitness to office-ready treadmills and walking desks. If you want to keep your training juices flowing throughout the workday, you can't go wrong with LifeSpan's lineup.
The brand synonymous with home gym equipment since 1986 reaches far past solely strength training disciplines. These days, Bowflex is all-encompassing with its lineup of impressive indoor bikes, adjustable weights and, yes, treadmills. The brand currently offers two models bringing immersive training, well-built equipment and more to your at-home regimens. Plus, there’s plenty to unlock if you pair your device with Bowflex’s JRNY membership full of voice-coached workouts, scenic routes around the world and other sweat-generating routines.
Similar to Assault Fitness, these treadmills require zero electricity, making them ideal for eco-minded athletes wanting to rely on their body’s performance levels rather than a motor to keep the belts rolling. Plus, the curved belt designs help promote better running posture and can create a more realistic feel in every step. Trueform also includes varying display monitors to keep your stats upfront as you chase down your best time yet.
