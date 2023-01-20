Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Reebok's New Nano X3 Cross-Trainers Are Coming. Here's What You Should Know

The brand's dedication to innovation continues with key upgrades to the midsole construction, tread pattern and more.

By Ben Emminger
reebok nano x3 shoes on a wooden box with rope
Reebok

There's a lot of loyalty that goes into which gym shoes you choose — and followings are pretty dedicated. Nike's Metcon stable has intrigued a plethora of high-performing athletes since its inception. TYR's CXT-1 is rapidly gaining followers as of late, too.

But impressive as they are, all these kicks fail to hold a title as prestigious as the "Official Shoe of Fitness," however. No, that moniker is proudly given to Reebok's Nano lineup of workout-ready footwear.

The Nano stable has over 13 years of history within the training community, boasting many of our favorite designs built for high-octane exercise. On January 20, the brand unveils its latest iteration of the award-winning sneaker in the form of the Nano X3. Featuring key upgrades to the midsole construction, a new tread pattern and more, this aims to be the most impressive Nano silhouette of recent memory (which is quite the feat, given the brand's track record).

"The Nano X3 is the most dialed in Nano yet with a focus on comfort and support while offering a fresh new look and feel," says Reebok Senior Product Manager Tal Short.

Here's what you can expect from this all-new addition to the brand's widely-popular cross-training lineup.

a man and woman in a gym wearing nano x3 shoes
Reebok

The Nano X3s Boast a Reinvented Chassis System for 2023

Quite possibly the biggest revolution showcased in the Nano X3 profile is Reebok's all-new Lift and Run Chassis System. This feature sits comfortably in the midsole and is designed to provide versatile support for all your training demands. A dome TPU piece in the heel hardens when under a heavy load like a back squat or other anaerobic movement, boosting stability underfoot. When you're not chasing down an in-gym PR, the TPU piece softens for added comfort.

All this technology rests cloaked in the brand's signature Floatride Energy Foam, which has shown its effectiveness in generating a responsive yet cushioned ride. Additionally, a TPU plate connects to this all-new chassis system for extra lateral and torsional support, as well as forefoot propulsion.

close up of a woman wearing white nano x3 shoes leaning over a weighted ball in a gym
Reebok
a man lifting a weight in a gym
Reebok

Other Key Features of the Reebok Nano X3

While the revamped chassis system may be the biggest upgrade of note, the Nano X3s also house a number of smaller tweaks designed to help you get the most out of your budding fitness routine. A sleek, new heel shape aims to improve comfort, which marries perfectly to a redesigned heel clip for added stability and style. The Nano X3s also boast a reworked tread pattern across the RopePro+ Outsole for better grip and durability.

Of course, this all-new Nano silhouette does carry over some winning design features that have proven their worth in previous iterations, including the FlexWeave Knit Upper giving each step that beneficial dose of lightweight breathability.

white nano x3 shoes on ropes in a gym
Reebok

Where to Buy the Reebok Nano X3

The Nano X3s are scheduled to release globally on Friday, February 10, for $140. To keep variety as expansive as possible, the brand notes the Nano X3 will largely be offered in unisex sizing (with select women's-only colorways), as well as special selections and packs throughout the season.

If you simply can't wait for that February release, though, you're in luck. Members of Reebok's Unlocked loyalty program will not only receive early purchase access on February 3, but starting today, can get a jump on the Nano X3 profile thanks to a limited-edition release dubbed the "Hype Pack." Available for $150, these two unisex colorways were designed to pay homage to Reebok's iconic design heritage while also showcasing the innovations of today.

We're anxious to get a few reps in with these fresh kicks, so stay tuned for additional coverage. For now, be sure to set your alarms for the global release — or sign up for the loyalty program and grab your Hype Pack limited-editions today.

white and black nano x3 shoes sitting on top of weights in a gym
Reebok

LEARN MORE

Reebok

Reebok Nano X3 Hype Pack

reebok.com
$150.00
SHOP NOW

