In anyone's fitness journey, there exists an underlying need for inspiration. This can come from the people in our daily lives, social media stars and, certainly, from the shows and movies we take in. In terms of training and working out, though, there are few movie sagas as engrained in the art of "fitspo" as that of Rocky.

While Sylvester Stallone's Philadelphia-based brawler hasn't taken a punch since 2006, the collection is still going strong thanks to the recent Creed films starring Michael B. Jordan. These heavy-hitting features have given plenty of athletes that inspiring push to set foot in a gym, and the upcoming Creed III release looks to continue that trend with thoughtful storylines, intense training montages, hard-nosed fight sequences and more.

It's one thing to see Jordan's Adonis Creed character take on foreboding opponents round after round. It's another, however, to actually own the gear that made him the (fictional) light heavyweight champion of the world. The franchise's latest installment hits theaters in a couple weeks, but picking our way through MGM's official trailer (15 million views and counting), we were able to ID a number of premium boxing gloves, gear and other training essentials.

The Plot of Creed III

Serving as the directorial debut for Jordan, Creed III takes the saga in a new direction. Rather than relying on nostalgia with the presence of Stallone's Balboa in 2015's Creed and Dolph Lundgren's return as Ivan Drago in 2018's Creed II, the upcoming film shows Jordan's character enjoying a successful, thriving life in and out of the ring. When a childhood friend in Damian Anderson — played by Jonathan Majors — returns to society after an 18-year prison stint, however, that life of success is given a knockout punch. With Anderson eager to claim what he believes was stolen from him, Creed must fight for his lifestyle while coming to grips with this new reality.

The battle of friends-turned-rivals is sure to have plenty of action and intensity, with a number of special appearances by well-known entities, including multi-time boxing champion Canelo Alvarez. Yet, while there's plenty of interest surrounding the storyline and cameos, they might not immediately motivate you to suit up and sweat. That's where the gear comes in.

From premium boxing gloves, to trusted training gear and more, here are some of the fitness-related Easter eggs we've spotted in some of Creed III's most pivotal action scenes — many of them popping up on the challenger.

Cleto Reyes Traditional Training Gloves

Courtesy

When Majors's Anderson first arrives on the scene, he is invited to Creed's gym to train and get back on his feet. It's quickly noticed, however, that there's a fire within this troubled soul that's more than eager to expel itself through a fury of high-power punches. To land these heavy blows across an innocent heavy bag, Anderson dons a pair of Traditional Training Gloves from one of boxing's most legendary brands, Cleto Reyes.

These lace-up leather mitts are beloved by professional and amateur athletes across the world for their impeccable quality. An extra long cuff at the wrist adds security to each punch, showcased when Anderson lands each ominous blow to the worn heavy bag in front of him. While little can defend against the determination behind those heavy fists, Anderson can swing confidently thanks to the durable foam padding across this Cleto Reyes silhouette.



Courtesy Cleto Reyes Traditional Training Gloves cletoreyesboxing.com $210.00 SHOP NOW

Title USA Boxing Headgear

Courtesy

While Anderson's raw grit and ferocity is noticed during his first heavy bag session, intensity gets turned up to 11 during his first sparring match at Creed's establishment. Getting ready for the initial round — taped boots and all — Anderson dons a vintage Title Boxing headpiece to help protect his noggin from any errant (okay, we'll say lucky) blows.

The silhouette shown in the trailer is an old-school one, identified by the brown and black colorway, but the open-face design is still used to this day thanks to it's clearer field of view (albeit at the sacrifice of padding around the jaw). The design is also better suited for breathability in the throes of training, and with Anderson having been locked up for nearly two decades, his conditioning may be a bit lacking — despite Majors's already impressive physique.

The vintage Title headgear shown in the Creed III trailer has since been discontinued, but the brand still offers a number of open-face profiles to suit your sparring needs.

Courtesy Title USA Boxing Open Face Competition Headgear titleboxing.com $99.99 SHOP NOW

Everlast Elite Headgear with Synthetic Leather

Courtesy

As Anderson lands devastating, unwarranted blows on his training partner, a bystander can be seen calling out the atrocities while getting ready for a sparring session with Everlast's Elite Headgear silhouette. This piece is a good example of Jordan's attention to detail from the director's chair, as Everlast is a more approachable brand for more general athletes that may not have the skill set to contend for a title yet still enjoy the challenges that come with boxing.

The Elite Headgear piece showcases a synthetic leather exterior and padded, steel-reinforced crossbar across the mouth for better protection, again lending itself to more amateur use. If you want quality sparring protection that keeps your pearly whites as covered as possible, this is the piece for you — now with some cinematic clout to boot.

Courtesy Everlast Elite Headgear with Synthetic Leather everlast.com $69.99 SHOP NOW

Bricks & Wood Logo Hoodie

Courtesy

There’s some definite animosity across Majors’s Anderson, and the brooding shot of him running and shadowboxing by light of a following car depicts this antagonist in great fashion. The monologue, “Damian’s fighting the world, and he’s trying to hurt people,” blares in, only adding to the villain’s setup.

But just because Anderson is the bad guy in this sequence doesn’t mean he can’t have style, solidified by his choice to jog in the Logo Hoodie from Bricks & Wood. This minimalist outerwear option from the South Central-based brand uses 14-ounce heavyweight fleece for a fit that’s comfortable and warm — a perfect option for a challenging fighter cutting into ring shape. No matter where Anderson goes, we’re hoping this aesthetic stays with him throughout his journey into professional boxing.

Courtesy Bricks & Wood Logo Hoodie bricksandwood.us $148.00 SHOP NOW

Boxraw Kenka Fight Gloves

Courtesy

While Stallone might not be reprising his role for Creed III, that doesn't mean we don't get callbacks to the 2015 film. In the trailer, we can see Jordan's Creed squaring off with a familiar foe in "Pretty" Ricky Conlan. For this battle, Creed laces up one of the film's most hyped pieces of boxing equipment, Boxraw's Kenka Fight Glove. These mysterious mitts also appear on the film's official poster with the Boxraw logo clearly emblazoned across the knuckles.

According to Boxraw, the Kenka is the product of over five years in development and boasts multiple patent-pending design features. Additionally, the brand is also working on a training-specific silhouette, the Gurõbu, which would align better with the needs of most athletes (not everyone is vying for a light heavyweight title, after all). The gloves themselves are not available for purchase yet, but as the film hits theaters, expect to see a lot of pre-orders circulating around these stylish upcoming products.

Eleiko Evo Dumbbell

Courtesy

Of course, a boxing film is bound to have a training montage, right? In the trailer we're given a glimpse into Anderson's workout routine ahead of the big showdown against Creed. The hungry contender can be seen performing pull-ups and running on the beach, even getting in some incline dumbbell presses with Eleiko Evo Dumbbells. Hey, if you're going up against the light heavyweight champion you feel has stolen your life, why not train with some of the best gear in the industry?

Eleiko has long been regarded as one of the finest manufacturers of strength equipment, and the Evo Dumbbells fall right in line with the brand's traditions of precision and performance. The chrome knurled handles offer exceptional grip for pushing through PRs (or dramatic trauma, in Anderson's case), while a durable polyurethane head composition keeps these weights looking fresh and new with each completed rep. Eleiko also offers the Evo Dumbbell in a rotating handle model, which can take added strain out of the wrists during movement; it's unclear whether Anderson's outdoor gym has these or fixed-weight silhouettes.

Courtesy Eleiko Evo Dumbbell eleiko.com $472.00 SHOP NOW

SKLZ Speed Chute

Courtesy

At this point, it seems nothing can hold Anderson back in his pursuit of the glory and fame he feels he’s owed. That is, of course, outside of the SKLZ Speed Chute he dons across his hard-nosed beachside training session. Designed to improve stride length and increase resistance as you grind through difficult sprinting routines, this workout accessory can really elevate your training and potential power.

From the trailer, it appears Anderson is still moving quite ferociously with the Speed Chute at his back, but don’t take this accessory for granted. Depending on your speed, this chute can add anywhere between 15–30 pounds of resistance to your sprint sessions, creating a muscle-grinding regimen that’s sure to tax your explosiveness again and again. Jordan’s decision to showcase Anderson training with the SKLZ Speed Chute is another testament to his attention to detail, as this fitness tool is fairly effective and worthwhile for any athlete despite its lower price point.

Courtesy SKLZ Speed Chute dickssportinggoods.com $29.99 SHOP NOW

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Shorts

Courtesy

Jordan also contrasts the lives of Creed and Anderson well by showcasing both athletes in character-specific attire. While Creed has been seen wearing premium garb throughout the trailer a majority of Anderson’s scenes show him in sweats and other apparel with much less flair. In this beachside training montage, for example, Anderson can be seen wearing Tech Fleece Shorts from Nike — a far cry from the three-piece suits and fancy Coach sunglasses we’ve seen Creed in thus far.

There’s also a bit of storytelling at play here. The shorts are timeless and effective, despite the brand’s heightened approachability. Anderson doesn’t need the best and brightest to create this foreboding aesthetic; all he cares about is the work that goes into building that vessel of redemption. While it's not necessarily the “old school vs. new school” distinction we’ve seen in previous Rocky films, there is something to be said about Anderson’s shorts of choice as he grits and grinds for the title.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Shorts dickssportinggoods.com $75.00 SHOP NOW

Grant Puncher's Gloves



Courtesy

At the climax of the trailer (and, we can expect, the film) Creed and Anderson come face-to-face in the ultimate showdown, with each athlete boasting impeccable physiques and steely determination. All the drama and emotion that's been building comes down to this epic battle, with Creed wearing a white kit as the protagonist and Anderson, naturally, in a more ominous black ring aesthetic. The standout item, however, is his glove of choice — Grant Puncher's.

These high-quality boxing gloves are easily identified by the haymaker-like logo across the knuckles and are regarded as some of the best in the sport. While training in these impressive mitts might be overkill for most average enthusiasts, on a stage as big as this one, they're suited to the task at hand. Maximum protection. Even padding distribution. Excellent striking power. What better way to cap off a cinematic spectacle?

Courtesy Grant Puncher's Gloves bwsgym.com $164.00 SHOP NOW

Creed III is set to hit theaters on March 3. Keep an eye out for these and other ring-ready items throughout its action-packed runtime.