What You Should Be Carrying In Your Gym Bag, According to Experts

Your gym bag is your fitness tool box with accessories, devices and equipment all designed to help you get the most out of every workout. If you've been at this training game for a while, though, dabbling in different disciplines from time to time, you know that all that gear can begin to weigh down your trusty tote in a hurry. Additionally, keeping all those tools in one bag can make it difficult to locate items when you need them most (or worse, forget that you didn't pack something in the first place).

This leads to the question, what do you really need to keep in your gym bag?

The answer is less straightforward, especially since different workouts call for different gear — a yoga enthusiast most likely has little use for strength training items like knee sleeves or weightlifting gloves. But even identifying the proper gear for your specific regimen can be a little overwhelming, especially if you're brand new to fitness and don't want to leave your workouts under-tooled.

To help you build out that ideal gym bag blueprint, we called upon six fitness experts across multiple disciplines to give us a breakdown of their typical training tote setup. From the no-brainer items like shoes and headphones, to more obscure additions for more efficient workouts, these tips can help you create a solid understanding of how you can go about packing for your next in-gym session.

freemixer Getty Images

Jordan Kunde-Wright, Twin Cities Kettlebell Club

One of the first points Kunde-Wright makes when building out your ideal gym bag is in the gym bag itself. "You have to have a good gym bag, don't skimp on a cheap bag that you'll need to get a replacement for every other year," he says.

"Don't skimp on a cheap bag you'll have to replace."

Having a well-built and durable frame to start from can help eliminate any rips or pocket malfunctions throughout your training, keeping everything neatly organized for more efficient and convenient storage. Kunde-Wright is a fan of the large compartment and included dividers of the Large Duffel from Haven, but there are a number of well-built bags to choose from in today's market.



In terms of gear, Kunde-Wright's lineup of must-haves revolves heavily around strength-specific movements, given his kettlebell discipline. A lifting belt, lifting straps, weightlifting shoes and other items are commonplace in his tote, as well as a heart rate monitor for tracking vital statistics. "Kettlebell sport is a strength endurance sport, so this is a must-have if you want to train the right energy systems," he says.

Courtesy Haven Large Duffel havenathletic.com $299.00 SHOP NOW

The founder and head coach of Twin Cities Kettlebell Club also makes note to plan for post-workout activities with proper post-training supplements like whey protein or a carbohydrate powder, a massage or lacrosse ball for after-exercise releases and some hygiene products to help get that sweat and grime off your frame. "I like Duke Cannon's bar soap and scrubber because it's easy and doesn't leak in my gym bag," Kunde-Wright says. Of course, toiletries and cleaning items are dependent on your ability to get into a shower or locker room, so if your gym doesn't house these accommodations — or you simply travel home immediately after working out — you can get away without these picks.

Jessica Evans, FightCamp Coach

Boxing and combat-related training naturally carries more gear requirements, and with a 10-year career in both boxing and kickboxing, Evans understands the equipment can begin to add up.

"If you have everything set in advance, you won't have an excuse in the morning."

Her Super Rare gym bag houses everything you'd need for a number of sessions, including shin guards, hand wraps, a reusable water bottle and BCAA powder for hydration, an extra pair of clothes, headphones, jump rope and (of course) multiple pairs of boxing gloves. "I'm not going to go to my training without my boxing gloves, my FightCamp gloves (white, 12-ounce) because they're super lightweight and really great," says the FightCamp instructor. "I'll do a 10- or 12-ounce mitt for bag work, and then I always bring a 16-ounce [glove] for sparring."



Evans also states she keeps a small toiletries bag within her training tote, especially when she knows she's headed out after a grueling in-gym session. Items like dry shampoo, face wipes, cleanser and moisturizer are common tagalongs, as well as a small makeup bag, "Because you want to freshen up a little bit before you get going," she adds.

Courtesy FightCamp Boxing Gloves joinfightcamp.com $149.00 SHOP NOW

That notion of freshening up also applies to your boxing gear, according to Evans. She recommends always airing out your bag after a workout, as well as spraying and wiping down your gloves, shin guards and wraps to help preserve the quality and performance.

She also stresses the importance of cleaning your mouthguard routinely, which is something many athletes may forget to do over time. "You would think that you don't have to say this, but you do. Wash [your mouthguard] with hot water. You don't have to put tons and tons of soap on there because people don't like that taste, but just rinse it with boiling hot water. Get rid of all those germs and stuff, because some fighters do some weird stuff with their mouthguards," she says.



"If you have everything set in advance, you're not going to make an excuse in the morning," Evans says. "If you set yourself up for a win, your not going to feel like, 'Oh, I'm not going to the gym. I'm too tired, I don't know what I'm going to wear.'"

Joel Freeman, BODi Super Trainer

When building out your gym bag, you also need to consider that you're not just toting this to and from the gym, but throughout the gym as well. Carrying too much is annoying to you, but can also become irritating to other gym-goers that need to navigate around your bulky bag.

"Be cognizant of what you have and if it's really necessary in a public setting."

"I think just being cognizant of what you have and if it's really necessary in a public setting," says Freeman on packing for an efficient workout that won't be annoying to your gym-mates.

As a result, Freeman keeps his equipment list to a minimum, only carrying must-haves that he's tested and chosen over his 20-year career in fitness. An extra set of clothes, a dry pouch for sweat-riddled apparel, AirPods, charging cords and multiple shaker bottles for pre-workout, intra-workout and post-workout supplementation are all the certified trainer typically keeps in stock. "I have the Theragun Mini, the little travel one, that stays in my backpack as well," he says. "I travel with that one, that goes with me everywhere in the world."

Courtesy Therabody Theragun Mini therabody.com $199.00 SHOP NOW

An additional must-have that Freeman has learned over the years is some form of deodorant or cologne. The BODi super trainer routinely keeps both in his backpack or training bag, thanks to his disdain for body odor. "Being in the gym industry for so long, I think one of the most offensive smells is someone's body odor. I have a nuance about that, so I have deodorant and some sort of cologne in every single gym bag," he adds.

Lastly, thanks to multiple decades of training, it's no surprise that Freeman's workouts follow different disciplines. But rather than swapping out his gear each night or carrying a slew of unnecessary items in one bag, Freeman recommends setting up different bags for different modalities. This keeps everything neat and tidy with their own prescribed use, eliminating the chances of overpacking. So, for example, you can have one generic gym bag for your normal training gear, and another for other specialized regimens like boxing, cycling or CrossFit.

Milko Getty Images

Anna Victoria, Fit Body

While there's no lack of items that can fill your gym bag, that doesn't mean they're all necessary to your specific regimen. Take Fit Body founder Anna Victoria's setup, for example. Rather than building out a large duffel of accessories and gear, the fitness influencer instead packs a crossbody bag with just a few items that cater to her personal training requirements.

"In terms of self-care for post-workout, dry shampoo is a staple in my bag."

"The gyms that I go to have all the little accessories that I need whether that's at my home gym or a gym elsewhere," Victoria notes. "I like to travel light and really just carry with me those absolute need-to-have items."

When it comes to those minimalist must-haves, Victoria says she can get a worthwhile training session in with just some headphones, her Apple Watch and a post-workout shake. "The one thing that I do use in terms of self-care for post-workout is dry shampoo. That's like one of the staples in my bag, and I think for most women, it's really hard to wash your hair and get to somewhere on time, so that's probably the number one thing that I use that I would recommend," she adds. While Bumble and Bumble is her brand of choice, there's plenty of other dry shampoos that can provide that composed post-workout style, too.

Courtesy Bumble and Bumble Pret-a-Powder Tres Invisible Dry Shampoo amazon.com $27.05 SHOP NOW

Victoria also notes that while this simple setup works for her, there may be other athletes that require a more robust pack. Everyone's situation and personality is different, but the fact that she maintains a healthy physique and schedule with just a few items in a smaller crossbody bag showcases the versatile, alternative structure that comes with planning out your personal gym bag.

Mike Silverman, Onelife Fitness

Of course, there's nothing wrong with building out a gym bag that's ready for anything and everything, provided you do it intelligently. Across his 26 years in personal training, Silverman has learned and adapted his gym bag setup to suit both his personal and coaching needs. Inside his large, top-loading 5.11 Tactical bag designed for storing body armor, you'll find a slew of items from the logical to the clever.

"Sometimes, a little mint gum will wake you back up when you're lagging."

Everything has a purpose in Silverman's get-up. The two lifting belts serve different in-training needs while also doubling as dividers for other, smaller gear. The dry erase markers and blue painter's tape allow him to easily jot down marks and exercise instructions while coaching fellow athletes. A TRX suspension unit not only gives his exercise sessions some outdoor versatility, but can also serve as a standalone discipline when traveling for different conferences. Instead of a hefty massage gun or foam roller, a SKLZ Massage Ball sits inside, thanks to his preference for the small yet effective silhouette. "I think it lets me get to muscles a lot easier and prep up a lot quicker," Silverman notes.



Even the pack of gum he keeps in tote has a purpose outside of maintaining fresh breath. "Sometimes, just chewing a piece of gum and getting a little mint will wake you back up when you're dragging a little bit," says the Onelife Fitness instructor. "I don't use pre-workout, so I will tend to find alternate ways of getting myself amped."

Courtesy SKLZ Targeted Massage Ball dickssportinggoods.com $14.99 SHOP NOW

Despite the laundry list of items, Silverman notes he routinely empties his bag to keep his high-quality gear clean and ready to perform. He states he invests in premium workout gear because it works great and can withstand extended training, provided you take the time and effort to keep things operating in good fashion.

Lacee Green, BODi Super Trainer

Finally, it's important to remember that above all else, your gym bag should keep your fitness journey fresh and interesting — there's no point in building a setup that's going to cause more grief than progress. Outside of the typical change of clothes, workout-specific sneakers, headphones, Beachbody Energize pre-workout and other essentials, Green notes that she keeps things fun and lighthearted by keeping some unique items in tote with her.

"Know your 'why." Carry things that make you feel good and keep you consistent."

For one, the BODi super trainer keeps a handful of dark chocolate snacks in her gym bag to serve as a worthwhile treat post-workout as well as a rewarding nibble. Green also houses a keychain showcasing a picture of her son and dog, serving as motivation and a reminder of why she's in the gym in the first place. "I think it's always good to know your 'why,' so it's always sweet just to have those things in there on a little keychain," she adds. "Put in there what makes you feel good, what's going to help you stay consistent and what's going to help you keep going for whatever activity you're going to do."

Green also rounds out her bag with mini resistance bands that cater to more varied training sessions, as well as some key toiletries like lotion, body spray and deodorant, "In case you see your crush at the gym."



Courtesy Beachbody Energize Pre-Workout teambeachbody.com $54.95 SHOP NOW

While there's definitely some lightheartedness across Green's setup, that's not to say it isn't built with purpose. She keeps tabs on all included items and regularly ensures her outfit and gear is ready to go the night before a workout. "I always like to say failing to plan is planning to fail, so it gives me no excuse ever to not have what I need."

So, what's the ideal setup for you?

As you can see, there's no limit to how you can cater your gym bag for training success. The best solution is to take a day or afternoon and itemize your fitness gear, taking note of picks that you routinely use in each session. Next, think about items that should be with you for convenience, along with others that might only be effective on certain training days. Play around with layouts and pockets to find the most efficient packing pattern for your personality. As Freeman notes, there's a lot of trial and error that goes into your gear setup. Don't be afraid to have a few test runs; it's pretty easy to find those items that you forgot.

Lastly, it's okay to continually play around with your setup as you learn and progress with your fitness journey. Keeping with it, though, is half the battle — and most of the fun. Take inspiration from these training experts and lay the groundwork for efficient, convenient, well-stocked workouts for weeks to come.

(Just don't forget to wash your stinky gym gear.)