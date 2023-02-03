Football's a popular topic this time of year, as the season reaches its crescendo later this month in Arizona. There's plenty of events and happenings (and of course, party planning) leading up to the Super Bowl, including the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's latest class of inductees. This will be is the first glimpse fans get at the sport's icons who will be forever enshrined in Canton, Ohio later in the year.

One Hall of Famer, however, has a bit of an announcement of his own today.

2021 inductee and legendary wide receiver Calvin Johnson has expanded his cannabis and wellness company, Primitiv, to offer CBD-based athletic recovery products. Primitiv Performance is the latest branch of the project Johnson co-founded with former teammate Rob Sims, continuing the duo's dedication to positively impacting the global cannabis industry by changing the stereotypes surrounding the substance through education and product innovation.

Primitiv Performance will showcase two new CBD-infused recovery products — a rehydration powder utilizing a proprietary blends of electrolytes, vitamins and water-mixable nano phytocannabinoids, as well as a topical cream formulated to help reduce inflammation and pain resulting from training or daily wear-and-tear.

"I've long been an advocate of cannabis a a holistic way to help my body recover from the trauma it faced each day on the gridiron and knew there were many other ways to unleash the power of this plant into our daily lives," says Johnson, a three-time All-Pro selection. "Primitiv Performance was designed to showcase these non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids by showcasing them in a way that is familiar to people already incorporating a rehydration drink mix or topical cream into their daily lives, all while further educating consumers about the power of this plant."

The all-new lineup includes CBD-infused electrolyte solutions for rapid rehydration, as well as a topical cream to help reduce inflammation and muscle soreness. Courtesy

What Can CBD Do for Post-Workout Strain?

The main factor at play when using CBD products to help improve recovery is Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, or DOMS for short. When you train, you create microscopic tears in your muscle fibers, and DOMS is the culmination of the inflammatory response your body goes through to help repair these rips. DOMS can typically occur 12–48 hours post-workout, leaving you with aches and pains that might have you questioning your training regimen and schedule — which isn't always a bad thing.

Naturally, we'd like to defend against any errant pain, which is where CBD can come to the rescue. According to a study published in the International Journal of Physical Education, Sports and Health, supplementing with CBD can lead to less soreness and quicker recovery times. Additionally, CBD products can help improve your sleep quality when taken appropriately, which is one of the biggest ways our bodies bounce back from those rather strenuous sessions in the gym or on the field.

What is Nano CBD?

According to the brand, Primitiv Performance's 25 mg CBD stick packs separate themselves from other CBD consumables through their use of nanotechnology. This component is the result of the brand's collaboration with CYP, a company focused on innovating higher standards of cannabis consumption by developing fast-acting, bioavailable, predictable products through the integration of High Performance Nano Emulsion. All that science jargon boils down to this — thanks to this Nano CBD tech, you're able to reap the benefits in a shorter timeframe.

“Most consumables on the market, whether they are CBD or THC based, can take anywhere from 45 to 120 minutes until the active ingredients fully take effect, which makes it very hard to rely on them as an aid for athletes when they are expecting timely benefits,” says James Barr, co-founder of CYP. “The nano technology we use in Primitiv Performance allows consumers to feel the active ingredients shortly after use because the cannabinoids are so small that they mostly bypass the intestinal system and enter directly into the bloodstream, therefore creating a more targeted, predictable, and bioavailable product.”

Where to Purchase Primitiv Performance Products

Starting today, Primitiv Performance CBD stick packs and topical cream are available online ranging in prices from $29.99–$99.99. The electrolyte packs are available in four distinct flavors — cherry lemonade, tropical punch, lemon lime and peach tea — catering to a number of taste buds and preferences. Primitiv is also offering bundled options offering all the new CBD-based recovery aids in varying quantities on a single-purchase or monthly subscription model from $49.99—$179.99.

Johnson and Sims both know that to get the best performance when it matters most, you need to take the proper recovery measures. These all-new, innovative offerings could be the ticket to getting your body back to game day status in no time.

