In 2021, the Super Bowl attracted a whopping 96.4 million viewers — and that was the lowest number of watchers since 2007. The point is: the Super Bowl is not just the NFL's biggest event of the year; it's one of the biggest television events, period. It also happens to be the perfect opportunity to throw a viewing party with all your closest friends and family (just remember to be cautious and careful, as the COVID pandemic is still very much a thing).

But throwing a Super Bowl party is not as simple as ordering a couple of pizzas and turning your TV onto the right channel — not if you want to do it right, that is. If you want to be the big hero come Sunday, February 13 when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, you'll want to start outfitting your home, backyard or wherever else with the gear necessary to get it done properly — figuring out your recipes isn't a bad idea either. But you don't have to figure that out for yourself, as we've wrangled together everything you need to throw the ultimate Super Bowl party below.