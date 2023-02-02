In an emotional beachside video on Wednesday, February 1, Tom Brady — the 45-year-old quarterback with seven championship rings, a binder's worth of records and one of football's greatest legacies — called it a career. Across the sports world, many fans, analysts, teammates and rivals shared their respect for the considered G.O.A.T. of football, praising the accomplishments and lore that was brought to the game with each snap, pass and victory.

We'll probably have to wait a long while to see a career as decorated and dominant as Brady's, and the man himself knows that. Cashing in on his retirement announcement and offering athletes a stylish way to remember (read: never forget) his playing career, the Brady Brand unveiled a handful of designs as part of the Forever Collection. These limited-edition graphics pay homage to the greatness that was throughout the athlete's 23 years of competition, showcasing stylish treatments that can turn your normal activewear garb into a championship fit.

What's Included in Tom Brady's Forever Collection?

This stable of career highlights and memories showcases six designs across both hoodie and short-sleeved tops. The mix of graphics caters to a number of fans, from the minimalist "Forever12" script to the more elegant ring display of Brady's seven shimmering pieces of championship hardware. All Brady Forever Collection tees and hoodies feature a "vintage wash" for aesthetics and comfort, designed to turn these memorial threads as go-to's in a hurry.

Is the Forever Collection for Style or Performance?

While you may want to pay tribute to Brady's competitive spirit by training your hardest in these vintage-inspired tees and sweatshirts, it may be best to save these threads for post-workout wear. The 100% cotton makeup is sure to be comfortable, but there are other Brady silhouettes featuring more performance fabrics that can fit better in a gym setting.

Where to Purchase the Brady Forever Collection

Available now, the six graphics are available online. Short-sleeved prints are $45 and range in colorways depending on the graphic, while hooded sweatshirts are priced at $100 each. According to the brand, these clothes are a limited release in response to Brady's recent retirement, so if you're a fan, it may be best to hop on the hype now.

As a send-off, we wish Brady nothing but happiness in his new chapter. Love him or hate him, he's been a fixture of the sport and given fans a number of memories from the gridiron. Now, he's given them some stylish garb to keep his legacy alive...in wardrobes, at least.

Courtesy Brady The Finale Short Sleeve bradybrand.com $45.00 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Brady Forever12 Hoodie bradybrand.com $100.00 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Brady Forever12 Short Sleeve bradybrand.com $45.00 SHOP NOW

Brady Cotton Forever Hoodie bradybrand.com $100.00 SHOP NOW